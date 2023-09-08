Cardinal O’Malley set to ordain 11 new deacons for Archdiocese of Boston

The new deacons are:

“The role of a deacon is helping to shape our communities in that spirit of fraternity, hospitality, and service, “ O’Malley said in a statement. “The deacon will help our communities to be beacons of faith, where people will feel not judged or rejected, but forgiven, accepted, appreciated, and welcomed into a loving community.”

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley will ordain 11 men as permanent deacons on Saturday during a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, according to the Archdiocese of Boston.

1) Rafael Bautista, originally from the Dominican Republic, is serving in the collaborative parishes of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Thomas Aquinas in Jamaica Plain and St. Mary of the Angels in Roxbury.

2) David Scott Caouette from Melrose is serving at St. Patrick Parish in Stoneham.

3) Daniel Lewis Cerys, orginally from Wisconsin, is active in his Melrose parish, St. Mary of the Annuniciation and in hospital ministry at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

4) Jason Camile Lampron from Tyngsborough has been serving at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, his home parish.

5) Francisco Eliecer Mesa, originally from Colombia, involved in several parish ministries at St. Stephen Parish in Framingham.

6) Hugo Daniel Ochoa Rodriguez, originally from Honduras, is involved in ministries of St. Stephen Parish in Framingham.

7) Daniel Edward O’Toole, originally from New York, has served in several parish ministries at Mary Queen of Martyrs Parish in Plymouth.

8) Walter Ernest Seamon from Weymouth has been involved in various ministries in Our Lady of the Assumption and at Plymouth House of Corrections and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

9) Timothy Daniel Sullivan from Weymouth has served at South Shore Hospital and various ministries at St. Francis of Assisi and St. Clare Parishes in Braintree.

10) Richard Paul Vatcher from Lynn has served in several ministries of Good Shepherd in Wayland.

11) James Jerome Waldron, originally from Pennsylvania, is a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Braintree, where he served in several ministries.

The CatholicTV Network will broadcast Saturday’s Mass live, the archdiocese said









Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.