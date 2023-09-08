Deer on a boat prompts quick police response

We here at Blotter Tales report on some strange occurrences, and this one certainly qualifies. On Aug. 30, Cohasset police said they were called to the boat ramp on Parker Avenue “for a rather peculiar call for service” — there was a deer on a boat. According to police, two young men were out on the water near Minots Ledge Light around 1:30 p.m. when they saw “something frantically splashing in the water” and realized it was a deer that appeared to be in distress. The men managed to pull the deer aboard and then notified police. Cohasset’s natural resources officer, Josh Kimball, successfully transferred the creature to his cruiser. The animal was examined, found to have no injuries, then given time to rest and recover from its afternoon swim. With the help of Scituate Natural Resource Officer Craig Keefe, the deer was monitored and taken to “The Glades” (a privately owned property at the end of Glades Road in North Scituate) where officials believe it most likely came from. Keefe watched the deer for a little bit “until it took off abruptly into the woods,” police wrote, and a video of the deer bounding off was posted on the Cohasset Police Department’s Facebook page.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

BAD DAY AT WORK ONLY GOT WORSE

Advertisement

At approximately 3:24 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Whole Foods Market on Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington. Staff at the store said an employee got into a fight with a customer and then left, and police spoke to the customer involved. According to the police report, the customer said he had walked by the produce section toward the front of the store when the employee put a cart in front of him and told him to go the other way. The customer said that when he said “excuse me,” the employee did not reply, and when he told the employee that he needed to move the cart, he got the same reaction. At that point, by the customer’s account, he called the guy a “piece of [expletive]” and said he was going to talk to the manager. As he proceeded to the customer service counter, the customer alleged, the employee followed him, punched him in his neck and jaw, then grabbed a grocery divider off the counter and swung it at his head before fleeing the store. According to the police report, the employee drove away and collided with another vehicle, then fled that scene as well. Belmont police soon pulled the employee over on Pleasant Street, where Arlington officers showed up and placed him under arrest. The employee, a 19-year-old Watertown man, was charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of property damage, police said.

Advertisement

DIRTY LAUNDRY

At 1:20 p.m. Aug. 10, a woman came into the Bridgewater police station to report that some of her clothing was stolen from the Superwash laundromat. Police said several of the missing items were located in trash bins, and “male and female suspects” had been identified.

Advertisement

OUCH!

At 5:16 p.m. Aug. 5, Saugus police received a 911 call from someone on Ellis Street who reported “hearing screaming next door.” Officers Athanasios Limbanovnos and Renato Defreitas were dispatched to investigate. They reported that a man had been “stung by a hornet,” and although the experience was painful, he did not require medical attention.

DEER SHOW UP IN THE DARNDEST PLACES

On Aug. 25, the Carlisle Police Department shared on Facebook an image of a deer hanging out near several of the department’s parked police cruisers. “Today, a friend stopped by and requested to put in for the department’s newly created canine position,” police wrote. “Unfortunately, they didn’t meet the qualifications, and we had to send them on their way.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.