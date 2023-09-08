Gloucester celebrates 400+ stories of the sea — and its diverse community

Since spring, Cape Ann residents and visitors have enjoyed a full calendar of events — including lectures, walking tours, and music and theater productions — to commemorate the anniversary. Mayor Greg Verga proclaimed August Fisheries Heritage Month, which wrapped up with a ceremony at the Fishermen’s Wives Memorial statue and the traditional Schooner Festival in Gloucester Harbor over the Labor Day weekend.

The dash “was a lot of fun,” said Elsje Zwart, executive director of Gloucester 400+, “and it symbolized for me in many ways this dash to the finish line.”

Late in the afternoon on the last Saturday of August, nearly 200 runners — from preschoolers to octogenarians — sprinted through the streets of Gloucester. The 1-mile “Downtown Dash” was one of many events that have been sponsored by Gloucester 400+ , the nonprofit dedicated to a yearlong celebration of the 400th anniversary of the city’s settlement by European immigrants.

The Gloucester Fishermen's Memorial at the edge of Gloucester Harbor. Libby O'Neill for The Boston Globe

Sculptor Leonard Craske with his masterpiece, the Gloucester Fisherman's Memorial, in 1944. Donald Hults/John Orlando Private Collection

A few major events remain for the quadricentennial celebration, including A Celebration of Place, a free, two-day festival Oct. 7-8 showcasing the city’s diverse cultural history, and the Indigenous Heritage Film Festival, another free event Oct. 9-14.

But with the leaves in Dogtown preparing to turn, it’s time for the Gloucester 400+ team to begin taking stock of what it’s accomplished. The committee’s partnership with SmokeSygnals, a Mashpee-based company that helps tell the story of Native American history and culture through museum exhibits and other institutional work, represents a concerted effort to acknowledge that there were indigenous people living in the area long before the first Europeans arrived.

That’s the meaning behind the “400+” designation. Zwart said she is pleased that other municipalities have begun to follow Gloucester’s lead in this regard as they approach their own landmark anniversaries.

“That, I feel, is probably one of our biggest leave-behinds,” she said.

In time for the holidays, the committee will publish “Our People, Our Stories,” a hefty keepsake book produced by the 400 Stories Project. According to Terry Weber Mangos, the project editor, hundreds of submissions have been received, including not just stories by and about Gloucester residents past and present, but photographs, videos, audio recordings, poetry, and plays as well.

Gloucester 400+ launched the initiative in 2019 with a call for submissions. Though the deadline for consideration to be published passed in March, Weber Mangos said submissions have continued to pour in. The stories are being collected on the official website. Weber Mangos said that there are ongoing discussions with area institutions about finding a permanent home for the physical collection.

Some of the stories, she said, are about well-known locals and legends.

“But you didn’t have to have writing credentials or a fancy name” to submit, she said. “Those are the stories we’ve truly been seeking — of the ordinary person who has an extraordinary story.”

Born and raised in Central Massachusetts, Weber Mangos moved to Cape Ann on a whim, following the death of her father about 15 years ago.

“I never thought I’d have another hometown, but now I feel that Gloucester is that.”

Zwart, who was born in the Netherlands and immigrated to Canada, moved to Gloucester about 30 years ago.

“What brought me here was work and a husband,” she said. “I love Gloucester for its grit, its determination, its joy, its persistence. It’s clung to this rock. I love the air, the light, the people.”

The 400 Stories Project helped inspire the idea of bringing a naturalization ceremony to the city, Zwart said. That will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Tablet Rock in Stage Fort Park, the giant stone with an embedded plaque marking the first permanent settlement in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. (Plymouth was not considered part of Massachusetts at the time.)

Gloucester, Zwart said, is, and always has been a very diverse community: “English, Nova Scotians, Finns, Azoreans, Portuguese, Italians are all part of what Gloucester is today.”

On Oct. 8, the 400 Stories Project and the Gloucester Stage Company will present a staged reading of playwright Melville Brown’s work in progress, a musical called “To Be a Gloucesterman.” It tells the story of Brown’s own great-grandfather, Edward Day Cohota, a young orphan from Shanghai who was raised by a Gloucester sea captain and fought with honor in the Civil War. Auditions are taking place now.

For Weber Mangos, who made the initial connection with Brown, this partnership is a perfect example of the impact the 400 Stories Project can achieve.

“He was stunned that we knew of Cohota,” she said of Brown. “This project had been kicking around in his desk for a year.”

Through Sept. 24, the Gloucester Stage Company is presenting “Tall Tales from the Blackburn Tavern,” a world premiere play written by John Minigan. Commissioned to coincide with the anniversary, the production uses projection and puppetry to bring to life some of the city’s favorite lore, including the witches of Dogtown, the sea serpent sightings of the early 19th century, and Ebenezer Babson and his confrontation with a “Ghost Army.”

Minigan has structured his play as a spirited conversation between a group of actors and bartenders. The Gloucester Stage Company was first established at the beloved old tavern, now gone, where actors would push the tables and chairs aside to stage performances.

Minigan, who grew up in Beverly and spent a lot of time as a child with his parents in Gloucester, said that the theater company’s leadership saw another recent play of his, a well-received adaptation of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” and identified him as the man for the job.

They were looking for both “the spookiness and the humor” that he brought to the “Sleepy Hollow” adaptation, he explained. While conducting research for the new play, Minigan was struck by how adamant the city’s hardiest seafarers were about their belief in the sea serpent’s existence.

These were people “who really knew the water,” Minigan said. Like so many others from the tip of Cape Ann, it is an extraordinary story.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.