Vigil to be held for Worcester teen whose family says he died after eating spicy chip

The vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Newton Square in Worcester for the 14-year-old Wolobah, who became ill Sept. 1 at Doherty High School and was picked up from the school by family members. Later that afternoon, first responders rushed to the Wolobah home on Rustic Drive where the teen had become unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

A candlelight vigil is set for Friday night in memory of Harris Wolobah, the Worcester teen whose family said he died after participating in a social media challenge where people eat an extremely spicy tortilla chip.

The cause of death has not been determined by the state medical examiner’s office. Autopsy results are pending.

The death of the 14-year-old has stunned his family and the city, leading Worcester police to post about his passing on its Facebook page. “We ask that the people of Worcester come together to support his family and friends after his tragic passing. May he rest in peace,” police wrote.

The Paqui One Chip Challenge dared users to eat a tortilla chip containing Carolina reaper pepper and Naga viper pepper and to see how long they could go without consuming something for relief.

In the wake of Holobah’s death, the chip maker announced it was asking retailers to remove the products from their stores, according to the Associated Press. In a statement posted on its website, the Paqui company said the challenge was intended for adults and that packaging has a label containing that information.

But “we have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product.”

A verified GoFundMe page set up to help the teen’s family defray funeral expenses has already exceeded its goal, raising $35,158 by Friday from 766 donors.

“The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable. Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm,” his family wrote. “He was an intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball!”

The Wolobah family could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Worcester Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said Sunday in a statement that Wolobah was a “rising star” in the school district.

“As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers,” Monárrez said. “My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

