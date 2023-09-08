See maps of Hurricane Lee: Timing, path, wind speeds

The hurricane on Friday became the season’s first Category 5 storm before weakening slightly.

Hurricane Lee is barreling through the Atlantic as a Category 4 storm on Friday, on track to pass “well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico” over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane was about 565 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, NWS said in an advisory at 11 a.m. Friday.

Some fluctuations in intensity “are likely” over the next few days, the center said, noting “Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.”

“Fluctuations in intensity like what has occurred this morning are not uncommon in intense hurricanes,” forecasters said. “Although Lee’s current intensity is lower than the overnight peak, the hurricane remains very powerful.”

Forecasters cautioned that it is “way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the US East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week, particularly since the hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic.”

However, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast starting Sunday.

They are likely in the northern Leeward Islands beginning Friday, according to a forecast discussion. These conditions will “spread westward and northward, affecting Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda through the weekend,” the discussion said.

See maps of Hurricane Lee:

Timing

This map shows the earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm force winds. NOAA









Hurricane path

This image shows the probable path of the storm. NOAA





Surface winds

This image shows the surface wind field estimate. NOAA





Key messages

Key messages about Hurricane Lee. NOAA

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.