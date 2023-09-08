See maps of Hurricane Lee: Timing, path, wind speeds

Hurricane Lee is barreling through the Atlantic as a Category 4 storm on Friday, on track to pass “well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico” over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service National Hurricane Center.
The hurricane on Friday became the season’s first Category 5 storm before weakening slightly.
A couple of ventilation pathways might be at play that have weakened Lee: 1) radial pathway upshear and 2) downdraft pathway in the mesoscale descending inflow of the stationary band complex. Additionally, the first pathway can lead to low-level outflow upshear. pic.twitter.com/yvkwRAk0Br— Brian Tang (@btangyWx) September 8, 2023
The hurricane was about 565 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, NWS said in an advisory at 11 a.m. Friday.
Some fluctuations in intensity “are likely” over the next few days, the center said, noting “Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.”
“Fluctuations in intensity like what has occurred this morning are not uncommon in intense hurricanes,” forecasters said. “Although Lee’s current intensity is lower than the overnight peak, the hurricane remains very powerful.”
Forecasters cautioned that it is “way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the US East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week, particularly since the hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic.”
However, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast starting Sunday.
They are likely in the northern Leeward Islands beginning Friday, according to a forecast discussion. These conditions will “spread westward and northward, affecting Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda through the weekend,” the discussion said.
The recent satellite evolution of Hurricane #Lee reminds me of the great work of Finocchio and Rios-Berrios (2021; https://t.co/yPAPQHm9u7) who showed TCs undergoing RI or those that just finished RI are especially vulnerable to shear via ventilation underneath the outflow layer. pic.twitter.com/LFId0k6fBx— Michael Fischer (@MikeFischerWx) September 8, 2023
It’s amazing how in a few short days, one of the leading paradigms with Hurricane #Lee on weenie #wxtwitter has shifted from “this is 100% a fish 🐟 storm who tf cares?!” to “omg, it’s actually gonna hit Florida!”— Eric Webb (@webberweather) September 8, 2023
As with most things in life, the truth is likely to be in the… pic.twitter.com/YppixjMQ8K
Hurricane Lee is now a Cat 5 storm. Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents are expected for Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands. It is still too early to know if there will be impacts for the East Coast, but dangerous rip currents and surf are expected. pic.twitter.com/V4zuNfO4r5— NWS Southern Region (@NWSSouthern) September 8, 2023
