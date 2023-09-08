More heat and humidity expected before scattered, severe thunderstorms roll in later Friday, forecasters say

“Heat & humidity continues today. Highs in the upper 80s/near 90, but given the humidity expecting heat indices to reach the middle to upper 90s,” the weather service posted Friday morning on social media. “In addition, scattered severe T-storms are possible between 2 and 10 pm across interior.”

Scattered and severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, especially in Western Massachusetts, forecasters said.

Massachusetts can expect more punishing heat Friday, with temperatures reaching as high as 90 degrees and stifling humidity making it feel warmer still, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat index could hit 100 degrees in the Boston area, forecasters said.

The humidity will stick around this weekend but it won’t be as hot, according to a weather service forecast advisory.

“Not as hot this weekend into Monday, but it still will be humid with showers and thunderstorms at times that may result in locally heavy rainfall,” the advisory said.

The humidity could lift somewhat around Tuesday, forecasters said. But that relief “will be short-lived as the risk for showers and thunderstorms increase by the middle to latter part of next week.”

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency Thursday and said the “impacts of climate change are more palpable than ever, with extreme heat posing risk to our communities.”

The World Meteorological Organization said this week that the planet has sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures.

Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern equipment, it was also the second hottest month measured, behind only July 2023, WMO and the European climate service Copernicus announced Wednesday.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

