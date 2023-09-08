Palmer man killed when tree falls on him during storm at Vermont campsite

A Massachusetts man was killed Friday after a tree fell on him during a storm while he was camping with his fiancée in southern Vermont, officials said.

Joshua Przybycien, 33, of Palmer, was found dead under a fallen tree when Vermont State Police responded to the scene in Somerset, the agency said in a statement.

Kathryn Workman, Przybycien’s fiancée, called Vermont State Police to report the accident at a campsite along Somerset Road, the statement said.