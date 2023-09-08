Palmer man killed when tree falls on him during storm at Vermont campsite

A Massachusetts man was killed Friday after a tree fell on him during a storm while he was camping with his fiancée in southern Vermont, officials said.
Joshua Przybycien, 33, of Palmer, was found dead under a fallen tree when Vermont State Police responded to the scene in Somerset, the agency said in a statement.
Kathryn Workman, Przybycien’s fiancée, called Vermont State Police to report the accident at a campsite along Somerset Road, the statement said.
A large tree fell on the couple during a storm that passed overhead shortly after midnight on Friday, Vermont State Police said.
“This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern,” the statement said.
Advertisement
An investigation is ongoing.
No further information was released.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.