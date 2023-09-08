Salem man indicted for murder after allegedly strangling mother of his child

Vicente was arraigned last month in Salem District Court for the murder, but the case is scheduled to be transferred to Essex Superior Court at another arraignment on Oct. 25.

In the days surrounding July 30, Vicente “did assault and beat Nayeli Nieves with intent to murder her, and by such assault and beating did kill” her, said the indictment, which happened Thursday.

Pablo Vicente, 33, was indicted for murder this week by an Essex County Grand Jury after he allegedly strangled his child’s mother to death in July.

Assistant District Attorney A.J .Camelio announced the indictment at Vicente’s district court hearing Friday. Vicente attended virtually from the Middleton Jail, where he is being held pending trial. He appeared via Zoom in orange scrubs and greeted Judge Raquel D. Ruano somberly, nodding as she set his next court date.

His court-appointed attorney, Joan Fund, who declined to comment on the indictment, requested Oct. 16 as the next date to check in on the status of Vicente’s case and confirm it had been transferred to Superior Court.

Prosecutors said at Vicente’s arraignment last month in Salem District Court that the defendant confessed to police that he killed Nieves, a 20-year-old mother of two, and disposed of her body in a nearby dumpster.

According to the police report, Vicente initially lied and told police Nieves had “run away” with another man, leaving him behind with her two children. He later backtracked and admitted that he strangled her until she lost consciousness after the two got into an argument in her Salem home, police said.

Vicente told police he performed CPR but did not call 911 because “he wanted to spend more time with his children,” who were home at the time of the killing. Police reports include conflicting information about whether both of the children belonged to him.

According to the police report, Vicente wrapped Nieves’s body up in a bed sheet and carpet after about three days and used a cart to wheel the body to a dumpster on the property.

Salem police and Essex County prosecutors did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether Nieves’ body was ever found. Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker told reporters last month that investigators thought they might have recovered some of her remains at a garbage disposal facility, and were working to confirm their identity.

Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller told reporters at a press conference after the arraignment that Nieves’s death marks “another case of domestic violence that hammers home what a terrible problem this is.”

In addition to the murder charge, Vicente is also being prosecuted in Salem District Court for an earlier domestic violence case against Nieves from 2019, shortly after the two became romantically involved.

A Salem police report from 2019 said officers watched video footage showing Vicente hitting Nieves multiple times before dragging her off a picnic table bench. However, after his arraignment in that case, Vicente dodged court for years, part of a pattern of domestic violence and skirting accountability that spanned years, and ended with Nieves’s murder this summer.

Nieves’s family told reporters they blame law enforcement for not intervening sooner to protect vulnerable women like Nieves.

“Mothers, especially young moms of little children, they need to be more watched and taken care of,” said Janessa Sosa, who described herself as Nieves’s sister-in-law, at the press conference last month.

Vicente’s next court date in the domestic violence case is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Material from prior Globe reports was included in this story.

