Thunderstorms roll through Massachusetts causing power outages and wind damage

As of 8:00 p.m., more than 60,000 utility customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency online outage map .

Tens of thousands were without power on a hot, muggy night. National Grid, one of the state’s large utilities, issued a statement saying it was working quickly to restore power.

Severe thunderstorms swept through Massachusetts late Friday afternoon, filling the sky with ominous clouds, uprooting trees and causing widespread power outages.

The impact was most severe in the northeast Massachusetts, where communities like Acton, Andover and Lowell suffered heavy damage.

Winds of 55 mph, coupled with heavy rainfall, caused damage to trees and knocked down power lines, National Grid said in a statement. Conditions are predicted to continue into Friday evening.

National Grid crews responded to outages in Central and Northern Massachusetts, while Eversource responded to the MetroWest area, both companies said Friday evening.

Crews from both companies were working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, the companies said.

Trees fell onto homes in both Acton and Andover, NBC Boston reported.

In more than 50 locations in Acton, power lines were down or damaged as of 5 p.m., said James Cogan, the town’s chief of police. Twelve homes were also damaged due to falling trees or limbs, Cogan said.

“Eversource estimates 6000 customers in Acton were without power initially,” he said. Some neighborhoods had power restored Friday evening, he said.

There were no injuries reported, Cogan said.

A portion of Main Street in Acton, along with several other roads, was also closed due to multiple trees and wires down, the town and Cogan said.

In Andover, there were widespread reports of live wires down, making several major roads and secondary roads impassable, the town said on X.

Andover police and fire departments were prioritizing calls for service based on life and safety, the town said. The town encouraged residents to stay indoors until conditions improved.

Police in Maynard received multiple calls for trees and wires down, the town’s police department said.

State Senator Jamie Eldridge posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the severe weather during his trip to the Boston Bean House, which lost power, he said.

Wind gusts peaked at 66 mile-per-hour Friday afternoon, said Matthew Belk, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Wind gusts in Boston reached 33 miles-per-hour, he said.

While temperatures are expected to cool down, the humidity isn’t going away, Belk said.

“The heat, probably, is largely winding down,” Belk said. “The humidity is going to be sticking around a little bit longer. There is a risk of showers and thunderstorms continuing into the evening.”

Communities outside of Boston could also see thunderstorms until late in the evening, Belk said.

“There is a severe thunderstorm watch that remains in effect west of Boston across Essex, Middlesex, [and] into Worcester county until 11 p.m.,” Belk said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

