A truck ‘Storrowed’ Friday morning, though not on Storrow Drive

“Troopers on scene, bridge strike involving a [tractor] trailer, Soldier’s Field Road East at Weston Ave,” the agency wrote. “We have closed Soldier’s Field Road at the North Beacon Circle. Heavy duty tow and MSP truck team responding.”

State Police first alerted the public at 8:35 a.m. via X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

Traffic was snarled on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton on Friday morning when a tractor trailer became stuck after its roof hit a bridge in a classic Boston “Storrowing” incident, according to the authorities.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

The term “Storrowing” stems from the many similar mishaps that have occurred over the years along Storrow Drive.

With overpasses as low as 10 feet tall, Storrow is consistently a problem for truck drivers — so often that “Storrowing” is used to describe the predicament where a truck becomes wedged under an overpass. While new signs were recently added on Storrow in hopes of a season with fewer “Storrowing” incidents, the road remains dangerous for moving trucks and other large vehicles.

A box truck got stuck under a bridge on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton Friday morning. The driver (in orange top) of a truck did some exercise at the accident scene while waiting for its removal. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Ditto for Soldiers Field Road, apparently.

In fact, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation wrote on X last week that Soldiers Field Road is another trouble spot for truckers.

The DCR said it “put up a BUNCH of signs saying that moving trucks can’t fit on Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive and Soldiers Field Road.”

