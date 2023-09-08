Woman struck by SUV on Massachusetts Ave. Connector, State Police say

A woman was hit by an SUV on the Massachusetts Ave. Connector in Boston Friday afternoon, State Police said.
The pedestrian was taken to Boston Medical Center and is in stable condition, State Police said.
The SUV, a 2023 Toyota RAV4, was driven by a 65-year-old man from Mattapan, State Police said.
Officers responded to the Massachusetts Ave. Connector for a pedestrian who had been hit at around 3 p.m., State Police said.
The woman had already been taken to the hospital when Troopers arrived on scene, State Police said.
Boston police responded to the scene and closed the street to traffic, a department spokesperson said. B
oston police also closed Melnea Cass Boulevard in both directions between Massachusetts Ave and Hampden Street.
The streets have since re-opened and the scene cleared at 4:25 p.m., State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.