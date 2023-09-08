Boston man fatally shot over necklace remembered as ‘a big brother to his friends’ and family, relative says

Rivas’ affection for fireworks was one memory the relative shared while discussing the 22-year-old Boston man who became the city’s most recent homicide victim Saturday night.

“Every single year he would get them and put on a show for us,” the relative said in a phone interview on Friday. “There definitely was a grand finale. We didn’t even have to watch the ones in Boston. We had him!”

Xavier Rivas was a 2020 graduate of Madison Park High School, a lover of Puerto Rico, hats, Polo shirts, cars, music — and fireworks. Lots of fireworks, a relative said Friday.

“He had no gang relations. He was a good kid. He didn’t have any of those street violences everybody else has to deal with. He stayed out of trouble,” said the relative, who asked that their name not be used because of personal safety concerns. “He was just another innocent kid.... God wasn’t on our side.”

According to Boston police report filed in court, Rivas was with friends near the intersection of Old Road and Michigan Street near Franklin Park around 11:44 p.m. when a man came up from behind him and tried to grab the necklace Rivas was wearing.

“When Mr. Rivas pushed him away, the suspect took a gun out of his pants and started shooting,” police wrote. The suspect, identified as Mikai P. Thomson, allegedly shot Rivas five times.

Thomson, 21, pleaded not guilty in Dorchester Municipal Court this week and was ordered held without bail. Thomas was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet in connection with a pending case at the time of the murder, according to police and court documents.

The relative said Rivas was generally familiar with Thomson from the neighborhood but he was not someone Rivas routinely socialized with.

“I believe he was just one of those familiar faces from the neighborhood,’' the relative said of Thomson.

The relative said Rivas was widely known as “Zay” and had lived in Boston with the relative for the past several years.

Last Saturday, he left home to hang out with friends. A short time later, Rivas’ best friend called to say Rivas had been shot.

The relative and Rivas’ long-time girlfriend rushed to a Boston hospital, but their hopes he would survive multiple gunshot wounds were dashed.

The loss is being deeply felt by the relative’s children.

“He was kind of like a brother-uncle to them,” the relative said. “They are taking it really hard...He was a big part of our lives...We’ve always been together...I’ve definitely watched every milestone, watched him grow up and been by his side.”

While a student at Madison Park, Rivas focused on classes on auto body and art. He has held a variety of jobs since he was 15 years old, including working at the Boston Centers For Youth and Families, the relative said. Recently, he has been working in security and had obtained his commercial driver’s license that would allow him to operate trucks, the relative said.

“He was very adamant on making his way and doing it on his own...He never looked for any handouts,’’ the person said. “He was literally just starting his life and had a great, great friends around him. They were all just moving forward. He was like a big brother to his friends ... and everybody looked up to him. He was a great motivator.”

Rivas made annual trips to Puerto Rico where extended relatives live but mainly because he loved the island itself. He spent birthdays on the island for the past three years.

“He just loved everything about Puerto Rico. Absolutely everything,’' the person said. “To the point where just very recently he said, ‘I think I want to buy a house down there.’ "

During his birthday trip last year, Rivas shared a photograph taken while he was on the island. In it, he was wearing a necklace with a crucifix, the same piece of jewelry Thomson allegedly tried to grab.

The relative has launched a verified GoFundMe site to help pay for Rivas’ funeral expenses. By Friday, $2,745 has been raised out of goal of $12,000.

“He was such a sweet, attentive, funny and caring soul. Those who knew him, had no choice but to love him,’' the relative wrote on the posting. “He was such an important piece of our family. So please, help us lay Xavier to rest in his eternal home.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.