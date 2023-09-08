Person shot and critically wounded at Lil Baby concert in Memphis, Tennessee, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday night, police and local media said.

The Memphis Police Department posted on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of FedEx Forum.

A male victim was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition and no other injuries were reported, police said.