Why Boston needs a Latino and Caribbean affairs office

That’s why the proposal from City Councilor at Large Julia Mejia to create an office of Latino and Caribbean affairs makes sense. One in five Bostonians is Hispanic. Collectively, Hispanic and Caribbean residents account for nearly 30 percent of the city’s population.

It’s not easy to make a convincing argument for adding new layers to a government bureaucracy — except when the public services offered by the bureaucracy remain hard to navigate for certain disenfranchised demographic groups.

At a July City Council hearing to discuss the issue, many people spoke about the need for the new office. While recognizing the current equity efforts of Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, Elsa Flores, who’s lived in Boston for 20 years, said: “We need more. We, as Latinos, do not feel represented and taken into consideration.” Small-business owner Argentina Villar of East Boston said the city is not responding adequately to Latinos’ needs. “I’ve heard that there are resources available (to help residents), but without a centralized office” it’s hard to have access to them. Roxana Aguirre, who has lived in East Boston for 14 years, said that she volunteers at a local food pantry and she sees persistent “food insecurity.”

Just as other groups and issues have dedicated city-based efforts, Latinos and Caribbeans want their own, said Mejia, who identifies as Latina and Afro-Caribbean. “There’s no space for us where we can feel seen and affirmed.” The Dominican American councilor said that other jurisdictions — such as Washington, D.C. — have established similar offices.

To explain the genesis of her proposal — cosponsored by District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell (whose parents are originally from Barbados and Jamaica) and District 5 Councilor Ricardo Arroyo (of Puerto Rican descent) — Mejia said she had an “aha” moment while talking with Latino business leaders. “You know the data point about Black households’ median wealth of $8 in Boston?” Mejia said, referring to the vastly cited statistic from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s 2015 report “The Color of Wealth in Boston.” “For Dominicans, the median wealth is zero dollars.”

To be sure, both statistics are concerning and worth discussing. This isn’t about pitting racial or ethnic groups against each other, Mejia said. “I’m not playing the Oppression Olympics here.” All the same, she said she’s been challenged by people who believe the city is for everybody and that there are enough commissions and departments at City Hall. “They go, ‘What about this group or that one?’ And I say, ‘We have to begin with something.’ “

The Wu administration has four individual liaisons for the Latinx, Haitian, Cape Verdean, and Vietnamese communities. Ricardo Patrón, Wu’s press secretary, declined to answer whether the mayor supports Mejia’s proposal but said in a statement that the city is working on “developing criteria around staffing for community outreach based on metrics like population and average income” and wants to codify that in a separate ordinance.

While that recognizes intersectionality, it also sounds like the bare minimum. Plus, Boston already has at least one office focused on a marginalized group — and that’s a good thing. The Office of Black Male Advancement was established through Mejia’s efforts to tackle the disparities that Black males face in the city. But other gaps remain. “During the COVID pandemic, I realized that Haitians and Black Jamaicans don’t necessarily identify with the African American or US Black experience,” she said.

To be clear, the idea of having dedicated officials focusing on policies and programs informed by local Caribbean and Latino perspectives goes beyond simply ensuring that the distribution of city resources is more fair and equitable — although that’s not necessarily happening now, given certain outcomes for these populations.

Consider poverty: The citywide rate is 19 percent, according to data presented by the Gastón Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston. But the poverty rate for Latinos is 32.4 percent. Or take housing: While 34.4 percent of Boston’s households are owner occupied, 15.5 percent of Latinos are homeowners.In East Boston, 50 percent of residents are Latino. Citywide, Dominicans are the largest Hispanic origin group with close to 39,000 residents in the city, followed closely by Puerto Ricans at 35,000, according to the latest US Census figures. Next come Salvadorans, Colombians, Mexicans, and other smaller groups. As for non-Hispanic Caribbean origin, Haitians are the largest group at roughly 23,000 residents.

That number will increase — based on the rising number of recent Haitian arrivals — and any problems they face are only going to get more urgent. For example, 29.2 percent of Haitian adults in Boston have a bachelor’s degree, compared to 52.9 percent of all adult Bostonians.

An office of Latino and Caribbean affairs “can serve as a resource to the city itself,” Neenah Estrella-Luna, an anti-racism and social equity researcher, said at the hearing. It could also “provide oversight and accountability on the impacts that city policies, programs, and decisions have or fail to have” on these specific groups. Indeed, the new office would fundamentally make more visible the needs of Latino and Caribbean Americans, which are not always reflected in Boston’s broader policy debates and solutions.

