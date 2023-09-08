Keep masking up, President Biden

For the first time in a very long time President Biden was seen in public wearing a mask.

At a White House ceremony Tuesday to honor retired Army Captain Larry Taylor, the newest Medal of Honor recipient, both men wore masks as they entered the East Room at the White House. This came less than a day after news that first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19. She is reportedly suffering mild symptoms and is isolating at the couple’s Delaware home.

So far, Biden has tested negative. “As far as the steps that he’s taking since the president was with the first lady [Monday], he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, told reporters Tuesday. “And as has been the practice in the past, the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well.”

Here’s a better idea — Biden should be wearing a mask regularly.

Advertisement

Whether it’s called an “uptick” or a “surge,” this much is indisputable — COVID cases are rising again. No, these are not a return to those calamitous months of overwhelmed medical workers, refrigerated trucks used as temporary morgues, and pandemic profiteers stockpiling hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

According to new research from a Boston-led group of scientists, the highly mutated BA.2.86 subvariant is less of a threat than previously feared. But COVID hospitalizations have been steadily increasing since early July. And deaths jumped nearly 18 percent in late August.

We might be done with COVID, but COVID has never been done with us.

Unless I had COVID and somehow just didn’t know it, I’ve never tested positive. Mostly, I credit this to luck and constant masking whenever I leave the house. With rare exceptions when I’m out, it’s on. Even during an outdoor concert with Janet Jackson and Ludacris in May, I kept my N95 firmly in place. (My partner did not; a few days later, she tested positive. Thankfully, it was a “mild” case and she’s had no lingering effects.)

Advertisement

These days, I’m accustomed to being the only person masked up on the T or in a grocery store. But with COVID cases bumping up, others should be doing the same — and that includes Biden. It’s not just that the president is 80, which puts him in a particularly vulnerable demographic. Just as he will encourage people to get the next COVID booster, which will soon be available, he should set an example of COVID awareness by wearing a mask. (Though taking his mask off during Taylor’s medal ceremony seemed very contradictory. Taylor, also an octogenarian, was unmasked as he received his medal.)

President Biden leads retired Army Captain Larry Taylor, the newest Medal of Honor recipient, to the East Room in the White House for the medal presentation ceremony. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

It’s unlikely that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or local health officials will reinstitute new COVID recommendations or revive the reporting of new cases, which ended in May. Yes, I recall the utter stupidity that ensued when Donald Trump politicized the pandemic and freedom was redefined in right-wing circles as the right to die and endanger others during a pandemic. There’s just no changing every person’s mind.

But it’s been proven that masks have helped save lives. For all that remains unknown about this terrible virus that, at least, should no longer be disputed. This current uptick may soon level out, though that still means daily death, sickness, and possible long COVID for many people.

Advertisement

COVID is out there spreading and mutating and we still need to protect ourselves and each other. Let the man who prematurely declared last fall that the pandemic was “over” do his part by normalizing mask-wearing again.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.