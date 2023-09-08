Behind a stout offensive line, No. 14 Milton steamrolls Scituate in season-opening rout

No. 14 Milton (1-0) jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead, and the Sailors (0-1) had no answer until the game was already decided.

The Wildcats cruised past Scituate, 42-14, finding the end zone on offense, defense, and special teams in a convincing all-around performance.

SCITUATE — With last year’s run to the Division 3 championship game as a template, a new cast of Milton players proved Friday night this year’s team is capable of making some noise itself.

“I’m really proud of the start,” Milton coach Steve Dembowski said. “Obviously it’s Week 1, so there will be a hundred mistakes, but to come down here is a big win for us. I’m happy for the guys.”

Advertisement

Left tackle Griffin White, left guard Josh Ricciardi, center Zach Stowell, right guard Anderson Perez-Ruiz, and right tackle Mudia Odion-Ukpebor combined to dominate the line of scrimmage.





Milton senior quarterback Patrick Miller, who patiently waited his turn behind standout Owen McHugh, finished 7 for 16 for 138 yards, and 1 passing touchdown, plus 56 rushing yards and a score.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

He hit sophomore Ronan Sammon for a 15-yard TD and ran for a 30-yard score to open the action. Senior Luke Hartford (7 carries, 74 yards, 2 TDs) added one late in the half on a 42-yard run.

“We created a snowball rolling, and it really had a factor in us jumping out,” Dembowski said.

Luke Haley added a pick-six and Hartford a 16-yard score in the third, then Nathan Ehui returned a kickoff 64 yards to the house in the fourth. Aidan Rowley finished 6 for 6 on extra points.

Scituate sophomore Jonny Donovan found Joey Burke for a 9-yard strike, and Charlie Hartwell rushed it in from 44 yards in the fourth quarter.

It was all Milton, though, as a team that returns just three offensive starters — all on the offensive line: White, Ricciardi and Perez-Ruiz — showed that its newcomers could carry themselves like veterans.

Advertisement

“I thought it was probably one of the worst games that I’ve seen us play in, it’s got to be 10 years,” Scituate coach Herb Devine said. “It was pretty bad. Not the way we usually play. But give Milton credit. They beat us in every single phase tonight.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.