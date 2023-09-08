Patriots coach Bill Belichick is definitely on the hot seat. The only question is, to what degree?

“The building’s changed a little bit, but the guy who runs the football part of it has not changed a bit,” O’Brien said. “I’m personally always impressed with his energy, his ability to work consistently the hours, the consistent work ethic that he has day in and day out. I think it’s unmatched.”

The competitiveness is still there at 71 years old. The structure of practices. The attention to detail. The grumbling to the media.

FOXBOROUGH — Bill O’Brien left the Patriots for 11 years before returning this season as offensive coordinator, and he hasn’t noticed many changes in his boss, Bill Belichick.

But the 2023 season, which begins Sunday against the Eagles, is unique for Belichick. For the first time since before the 2001 season, Belichick is on the proverbial hot seat. “Next year” is no longer automatic.

It seems hard to believe on its surface, that arguably the greatest coach in NFL history could be in danger of getting fired after the 2023 season. Belichick won the Patriots six Super Bowls, kept them at the top of the league for two decades, and is 19 wins away from taking the title of all-time winningest coach (regular season and playoffs included) from Don Shula.

“Is Bill Belichick On The Hot Seat?” was one of the top story lines of the 2023 NFL offseason, debated in local and national media.

“I’m so disgusted with some of these [expletive] guys on television talking about Bill being on the hot seat and things like that,” Charles Barkley said this past week on the Bill Simmons podcast. “It shouldn’t even be close to the hot seat.”

Sorry, Charles, but there isn’t much of a debate. Belichick’s seat is hot.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it so in March, with comments to reporters that were highly intentional.

“Look, I’d like him to break Don Shula’s record, but I’m not looking for any of our players to get great stats,” Kraft said then. “We’re about winning and doing whatever we can to win. That’s what our focus is.”

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were the architects of the Patriots dynasty, but Kraft's comments in March appeared to put pressure on Belichick to win. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Kraft explicitly put pressure on Belichick to win. Ergo, the seat is hot.

“In the end, this is a business,” Kraft added. “You either execute and win, or you don’t. That’s where we’re at.”

This is something that has percolated since the end of the 2022 season, which resulted in an 8-9 record and a locker room furious with having to play with a first-time offensive coordinator.

The day Kraft made those comments in late March, I wrote, “Within the last month, two confidants of Belichick independently expressed concern Kraft could fire Belichick after the 2023 season.”

Last week, I spoke to one of those confidants again to see if he still believes Belichick is coaching for his job this year.

“Absolutely,” was the response.

The Patriots’ 25-25 regular-season record the last three years, with one playoff appearance and no wins, doesn’t sit well with Patriots fans, which includes the owner. The Patriots haven’t won many big games or been all too interesting since Tom Brady left in 2020.

And the walls are closing in on Belichick. Most of his top allies — Ernie Adams, Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears, Matt Patricia, Josh McDaniels — are gone.

Now Belichick looks to the left, and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is lurking. Kraft paid him handsomely this offseason to not take other head coaching interviews, and is grooming Mayo for a bigger role in the organization. “He’ll be a head coach. I’m sure of that,” Kraft said of Mayo. “I hope he’s with us.”

Jerod Mayo might be the Patriots' linebackers coach right now, but Robert Kraft is certain he'll be an NFL head coach someday. Christian Petersen/Getty

Belichick looks to his right, and there is O’Brien, surely looking to use this Patriots opportunity as a springboard to another head coaching job. If Mac Jones and the offense have a breakout season, how can Kraft let O’Brien leave?

There’s also Kraft favorite Mike Vrabel, the Titans coach who is being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this season.

As for the front office, Nick Caserio is on the hot seat in Houston, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him find his way back to New England. Veteran executives Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf are also in place.

So, the question isn’t whether Belichick is on the hot seat, but to what degree? Is it playoffs-or-bust for Belichick this year to keep his job? Does he need to finish with a winning record? Will Kraft just go by a gut feeling come January? Only Kraft knows for sure, and even he may not know at this point. It’s tough to predict in September how you’re going to feel about the season in January.

In classic Belichick style, he hasn’t given a single hint publicly that the pressure on him is different this year. Behind the scenes, that appears to be the case, as well.

“If there’s a dictionary definition of ignoring the noise and there’s a picture in there, it’s his picture,” said 16-year veteran Matthew Slater. “He’s just going to do the same thing he tells the football team to do — control the things that are in your control. All the things that become so cliché around here — work hard, do your job, put the team first — he lives those out. And he hasn’t let any of that noise affect the way he’s operating.”

The 2024 season could be a huge one for Belichick — his 50th as an NFL coach, and the year he potentially surpasses Shula. Whether he gets there is likely up to Belichick.

Kraft surely would like Belichick to be able to celebrate both milestones next year. But only because it would mean that Belichick has a successful 2023 campaign. With 19 wins needed to pass Shula, Belichick needs to win nine or 10 this year to get within range in 2024.

In the past, Belichick could survive a 6-11 season. This year, given all of the circumstances, probably not.

If the Patriots go 7-10 or 8-9, and Belichick still needs 11 or 12 wins to catch Shula, it may be a tough sell to bring him back. Patriots fans, the Krafts included, are eager for the team to get back to a championship level. They don’t seem to care as much about a wins record that may end up getting taken by Andy Reid anyway. As Kraft said, “You either execute and win, or you don’t. That’s where we’re at.”

So it’s all on the line for Belichick this year. The seat definitely is hot, and he needs to win.

