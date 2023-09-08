Brian Burke, Jamie Langenbrunner, Katie Crowley highlight the US Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2023

“It’s an amazing class and a group that truly reflects extraordinary,” USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli said in a release. “Their accomplishments are varied and far-reaching, and the positive impact they’ve had on the game — and will continue to have — will no doubt benefit generations to come.”

The Providence-born Burke is joined by former NHL players Dustin Brown and Jamie Langenbrunner, women’s star and Boston College head coach Katie Crowley, and New Hampshire-born official Brian Murphy in the class unveiled Friday by USA Hockey.

Longtime NHL executive Brian Burke is part of a New England-heavy class which will be inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Boston on Dec. 6.

Burke’s more than four decades in professional hockey includes time as an agent, in the NHL front office as director of hockey operations, and stints either as a general manager or president of hockey ops of six NHL franchises, including the Stanley Cup-winning Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He also was GM of the 2010 silver-winning US Olympic team in Vancouver, and last month became the executive director of the players’ union in the newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Langenbrunner, an assistant general manager of the Bruins since 2015, won the Cup twice as a player during an 18-year NHL career — with the Dallas Stars in 1999 and the New Jersey Devils in 2003. He was captain of the team at the Vancouver Olympics, as well as a teammate of Brown’s as the US won silver..

Katie Crowley's BC Eagles are the only Hockey East program — men's or women's — to finish in the top four of the league standings every season since 2010. Jim Davis

Prior to Crowley joining the Eagles for the 2007-08 season, she helped the US win gold in 1998, the first Olympics with women’s hockey. Adding a silver in 2002 and bronze in 2006, her 14 Olympic goals are tied for the most among US national team players. At BC, she won Hockey East Coach of the Year four straight seasons from 2013-16, and the Eagles have become a power, reaching six Frozen Fours from 2011-17, 11 NCAA tournaments, and winning five regular-season and three tournament conference titles.

Born in Dover, N.H., and an alum of both UNH and Southern New Hampshire, Murphy is one of just eight officials (and two Americans) to work more than 2,000 regular-season NHL games. He officiated nine Stanley Cup Finals before working his final game in March 2020, and is one of the rare officials to serve as both a referee and a linesman.

Brown won Cups in 2012 and 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings, becoming the second American captain to hoist the trophy, and ultimately earning both a statue and retirement of his No. 23 following an 18-season career spent entirely with the franchise.