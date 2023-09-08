Brookline boys’ cross-country still setting the pace atop Globe’s Top 20

It was business-as-usual for defending Division 1 state champion Brookline in its return to action, with the Warriors securing dominant victories over Milton and Natick to maintain the top spot in the Globe’s boys’ cross-country Top 20. Wellesley holds fourth in the rankings after an impressive victory over Newton North, led by senior Eli Merritt’s impressive effort to take first-place at the meet by over 20 seconds. Natick enters the season with high hopes and key returners, but drops one spot to No. 10 after losing to Brookline and topping Milton in its opening meet.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 9, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.