The Patriots may no longer be dominant, but football remains king, and that’s all that matters

There was a time, not so long ago, when April’s Red Sox home opener represented the first day of our annual sports calendar. That was when baseball was king and the Sox were an irresistible 12-month soap opera. That was before the Sox rendered so many Septembers meaningless and before the mighty NFL emerged as America’s inarguable national pastime.

The Patriots at long last play their first game Sunday afternoon at Gillette against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

That was before Tom Brady . . . who returns Sunday to remind New England and the football world of how everything changed after the turn of the century. Brady will be in the house Sunday, evoking memories of all that was once great about Bill Belichick and the Super Bowl champion Patriots. Our Sports New Year appropriately comes one weekend after Allston Christmas, another cherished Boston custom.

The 2023 Patriots are no longer dominant. Since Tom left, they have been an NFL everyman, playing .500 football (25-26, including one playoff loss), striving to claw back to the top. But there is no disputing the notion that in good times and bad, the Patriots are now the top team in town — dominating sports conversation and emotional fan currency that once went to the local baseball team.

Here in September 2023, “No Days Off” is more than a Belichick rally cry; it represents the dominance of the Patriots and professional football in this championship-driven pro sports market. The Celtics and Bruins have big followings, and the Red Sox still have their moments, but in 2023 the Patriots are the team that matters most and has no offseason. Turn on sports radio at any hour of any month and the hosts and callers will be fixated on Belichick, Bob Kraft, Mac Jones, Bill O’Brien, OTAs, PUPs, point spreads, fantasy leagues, and trading down in the draft. It seems everyone is on the Pats bandwagon, even the Suffolk County district attorney, who this past week dropped gun charges against cornerback Jack Jones.

Sunday presents a Foxborough festival featuring a Super Bowl opponent, a larger-than-life Tom in the Eva Peron Box (“Don’t Cry For Me, Channel 4 Hyenas!”), and Kraft’s massive, new videoboard/lighthouse that blocks out the sun, the moon, and the non-stars who now populate New England’s roster. Third-year quarterback Mac Jones (“Alabama Mac?”) starts the season behind center, and in front of the eight-ball. Meanwhile, Kraft’s legendary coach is only 19 victories shy of becoming the winningest bench boss in NFL history, yet draws heat for failing to win a playoff game . . . without Tom.

We have delicious subplots of Matt Patricia — the rocket scientist who ruined the Patriots’ 2022 season with inept play-calling — now helping with the Eagles’ defense, plus Patricia’s replacement, Bill O’Brien, who was hired by Kraft to fix New England’s messy offense.

Did we mention that Brady is back to be honored at halftime?

Other than all that, it’s your basic, ho-hum NFL opener; which is to say, bigger than anything the Celtics, Bruins, or once-vaunted Red Sox feature in 2023.

After two decades of dominating the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets, the Patriots are the least-talented team in their own division and are almost universally picked to finish last.

Nous sommes “tomato cans.”

Compounding the franchise’s post-Brady depression, New England’s offensive line presented as sieve-like during the preseason. Given a difficult schedule, weak offense, and Mac Jones’s obvious regression in his second season, there is legitimate local concern that the Patriots might actually be bad in 2023.

All of which brings us to the Belichick question. Our handy “In Bill We Trust” slogan has gone the way of “More doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette.” New England’s football genius has been stunningly flawed since Brady left and Kraft felt compelled to apologize to Patriots fans after last season’s 8-9, non-playoff finish.

This takes us to the “Days of our Lives” component of the Patriots’ narrative.

Will Bob fire Bill if the Pats finish last? Is Bill just sticking around to pass Don Shula on the all-time victory list? Does Bob care more about making the Pro Football Hall of Fame than he does about this year’s team? Does Bill like Mac? Does Mac like being here? Will the Pats commit big money to Mac after this season? Is O’Brien the savior? Is Bill still stuck in the 1980s? Why won’t Tom’s dad ever say Bill’s name?

It all good fodder for the talk jocks. Nobody really knows anything about the inner machinations of New England’s football operation — a direct result of the franchise’s trademark paranoia. As a result, there’s a lot of speculation and guessing.

Happily, none of the above matters at this hour. All that matters is that it’s finally pro football season in New England. Sunday’s kickoff is at 4:25.

Wonder if Brady will hear any cheers.

