EMass cross-country: With an impressive first-place finish for No. 4 Wellesley boys, Eli Merritt headlines the Stars of the Week

Abby Beggans, Wellesley — Beggans started off her sophomore campaign on a strong note, earning first place (20:43) during the top-ranked Raiders’ tight, 26-31, victory over No. 19 Newton North.

Gabe Grove, Newton North — Grove is expected to take over the top role for the No. 13 Tigers in his senior season, and got off to a good start with a third-place finish (16:24) in his team’s loss to Wellesley.

Ben Kasen, Brookline — The senior captain finished tied for first (16:22) along with two fellow teammates during the top-ranked Warriors’ dominant victories over No. 10 Natick and Milton.