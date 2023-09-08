EMass cross-country: With an impressive first-place finish for No. 4 Wellesley boys, Eli Merritt headlines the Stars of the Week

Abby Beggans, Wellesley — Beggans started off her sophomore campaign on a strong note, earning first place (20:43) during the top-ranked Raiders’ tight, 26-31, victory over No. 19 Newton North.
Gabe Grove, Newton North — Grove is expected to take over the top role for the No. 13 Tigers in his senior season, and got off to a good start with a third-place finish (16:24) in his team’s loss to Wellesley.
Ben Kasen, Brookline — The senior captain finished tied for first (16:22) along with two fellow teammates during the top-ranked Warriors’ dominant victories over No. 10 Natick and Milton.
Eli Merritt, Wellesley — The senior bursted out of the gate with an impressive first-place finish (15:46) in the No. 4 Raiders’ 22-31 win over No. 12 Newton North, finishing 26 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher and five seconds off his personal best.
Zaina Syeed, Newton North — The senior finished in third place (20:55) in an impressive season-opening performance for the 19th-ranked Tigers, who fell to Wellesley.
Lucia Werner, Brookline — The senior dominated in a winning effort for the No. 5 Warriors over Milton and Natick, finishing in 19:16, nearly two minutes ahead of the meet’s second-place finisher.
