Is our streak of Hall of Fame locks ending with Patrice Bergeron?

That was the year “The Edmonton Express” — known to his family and friends as Eddie Shore — came roaring into the Hub as a member of the fledgling Boston Bruins. And so, The Streak began.

With the retirement of Patrice Bergeron, Boston’s streak of having at least one certified, no-questions-asked Hall of Fame candidate in residence on at least one of our four most popular sports teams every year since 1926 is in jeopardy next year.

Come 2024, is our streak over? Has our glorious run come to an end?

Shore was a superstar whose swashbuckling style qualified him being labeled as a “legend.” He was a Bruin until 1939. That happened to be the year a skinny, brash lefthanded hitter named Williams joined the Red Sox, which guaranteed the streak would run until 1960.

It should be pointed out that two of Ted’s teammates when he joined the Red Sox were Jimmie Foxx and Lefty Grove. This would not be the last time a Boston team featured multiple guaranteed Hall of Famers.

Bob Cousy, a.k.a. “Mr. Basketball” and “the Houdini of the Hardwood,” had a Celtics career lasting from 1950-63. The incomparable Bill Russell arrived in 1956 and played until 1969. John Havlicek (1962-78) conveniently overlapped Cousy and Russell.

Carl Yastrzemski popped up in 1961, which meant that we’d be set until 1983, if need be. Additional Red Sox help would later come with Wade Boggs (1982-92).

We received some significant Hall of Fame insurance in 1966 when a young lad by the name of Bobby Orr dropped in from Parry Sound, Ontario. Sadly, his dazzling stay ended prematurely in 1976, but Havlicek and Yastrzemski had us covered. By the way, one of Orr’s distinguished teammates was a goal-scoring machine named Phil Esposito.

We hit a double jackpot in 1979 with the arrival of Larry Bird and Ray Bourque. Larry, whose teammates included sure things Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, retired in 1992, but Bourque kept our streak alive until 2000.

The name Roger Clemens (1984-96) should have been prominent in this discussion, but he’s not in the Hall, which is a topic for another day.

The Red Sox kept us alive with Pedro Martínez (1998-2004) and David Ortiz (2003-16), but we didn’t need them in this sense because something almost unimaginable was happening in Foxborough.

For the longest time, the Patriots were conspicuously absent from this discussion, with their only candidate being John Hannah (1973-85). His retirement left the Patriots as the only team in the NFL whose most storied alum was not a so-called “skill position” player.

I trust there is no need to elaborate on the career of Tom Brady (2000-19), who could have begun preparing his Canton acceptance speech 10 years ago.

Things were bountiful in the Brady Era. How about Paul Pierce (1998-2013), Zdeno Chara (2006-20), Ray Allen (2007-12), and Kevin Garnett (2007-13)?

Our only rival municipality is New York, with a conceivable timeline running from Babe Ruth (1920-34) to Derek Jeter (1995-2014). A sound list would include Lou Gehrig (1923-39), Joe DiMaggio (1936-51), Mickey Mantle (1951-68), Willis Reed (1964-74), Denis Potvin (1973-88), Lawrence Taylor (1981-93), Patrick Ewing (1985-2000), and Jeter.

That’s an impressive span of 94 years. But guess what? Ours goes from 1926 to 2023. That’s 97 years. Hah! We have them beat.

So now what? The only obvious current possibilities are Jayson Tatum, who has a long way to go, and Matthew Slater, who may have to battle a position bias as a special teamer. Rafael Devers? He’s possibly constructing a borderline Hall résumé.

Meanwhile, New York is starting a new streak with Aaron Rodgers. So right now New York leads, 1-0. Aaron Judge? Yes, he can start dreaming of Cooperstown. But as Don Mattingly will remind him, he’d better have a few more healthy, productive years just to make sure. The same goes for you, Pete Alonso.

Of course, we coulda/shoulda/woulda had Mook — nope, can’t go there. Bad for our civic mental health.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.