Patriots CB Jack Jones to undergo testing for hamstring injury ahead of Sunday’s opener vs. Eagles

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones’s availability for Sunday’s game is once again in question, this time because of a new hamstring injury.

Jones did not practice on Thursday after participating in a limited capacity on Wednesday. He is expected to undergo testing Friday afternoon, according to coach Bill Belichick.

There were already questions about whether Jones would play on Sunday, as the NFL could still discipline him after TSA found two firearms in his carry-on luggage in June. Jones reached an agreement with the Suffolk County district attorney’s office on Tuesday to have the gun charges dropped, but could still face a suspension if the league deems he violated the personal conduct policy.