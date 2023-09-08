Jarren Duran’s reflex reaction to injury ending what was fast becoming a successful season? He won’t slow down.

His left foot was encased in a black walking boot with his toe wrapped up in a white bandage. On his right foot was a red Lightning McQueen Croc.

Jarren Duran met with reporters Friday at Fenway Park for the first time since having season-ending surgery on his left big toe Aug. 30.

For those of you unfamiliar with cinema classics, Lightning was a character in the animated movie “Cars.” He was a fast, impetuous rookie who didn’t think he needed help from the other cars but learned his lesson, became a good teammate and eventually a champion in “Cars 2.”

That’s pretty much the script Duran has followed as a big leaguer, save the championship part. He had a rough rookie season in 2022 but bounced back this year to become one of the Red Sox’ most valuable players, in part because he worked harder at building better relationships with teammates and coaches.

Duran hit .295 with an .828 OPS over 102 games (82 starts). His 24 stolen bases (in 26 attempts) are 16 more than any teammate.

The outfielder has played in the seventh-most games this season but is fifth among position players in bWAR with 2.2. That speaks to his impact.

It ended when Duran tore a tendon in his toe when he scaled the outfield wall at Yankee Stadium trying to catch a home run Aug. 20. His foot stuck in the wall and he came down with a limp.

“It’s tough. I feel more terrible about myself getting hurt and not being able to do anything for the team,” Duran said. “Kind of just sitting here like nothing right now.

“I know nobody’s disappointed in me. But I’m disappointed in myself.”

The good news is Duran’s toe should heal up fine and he’ll be running long before spring training opens. His surgery was done by Dr. Robert Anderson, a specialist who has treated dozens of professional athletes including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s the best,” Duran said. “One of our trainers called him Foot Jesus. So I have a lot of hope.”

The Sox are a less interesting team without Duran, whose speed put constant pressure on opposing defenses. At least half of his 34 doubles would have been singles for anybody else.

Once he got on the bases, pitchers had to be cognizant of him and that led to more fastballs to the hitters behind him.

Under any set of rules, Duran’s speed is a weapon. But with pitchers now restricted in how many times they can throw over to first base, his impact was even more pronounced.

“He was a big part of what we were trying to do running-wise, the aggression,” manager Alex Cora said.

Trevor Story can run and Ceddanne Rafaela had 36 stolen bases in the minors this season before he was called up and bolted to the bench. But they have good baseball speed; Duran has NFL speed.

In Cora’s mind, Duran is a big part of the future.

“He’s important for us,” Cora said. “There’s a reason he was still in the organization when the season started. There’s a reason we were patient … He’s a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish in the future.”

Duran doesn’t see it that way.

“You never know if you have a spot or not. You can’t go to spring [training] thinking you have a spot,” he said. “That’s when you get satisfied … Just because I had one good year, that’s nothing. Guys have been doing this for years.”

Duran can be tough on himself, as that comment would indicate. But he became better this season at not letting a hitless game drift into the next day. That was as much a factor in his improvement as anything else.

After having his surgery, Duran sat around his apartment for a day then went to Worcester to catch a game and see some of his former teammates.

So what’s it like for a fast guy to be moving slow?

“Tell me about it. I have people walking past me and I try and catch back to them on my crutches. I don’t like that feeling,” Duran said. “It’s hard going from moving 100 to moving really slow. That’s part of the struggle.”

In the sequel, Lightning McQueen was a winner. Duran still has more of his story to write.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.