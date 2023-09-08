In Jim Kelliher’s 50th, and final opener as coach, Abington picks off South Shore rival Cohasset

“I’m just so happy. I’m an Abington High School guy,” said Kelliher, who has guided Abington to five Super Bowl titles.

Kelliher was presented a framed home jersey with the No. 50, a picture collage, and a rocking chair with a pillow and a gold whistle. Among those in attendance — 100-year-old Walter Paster, who coached Kelliher in high school and later had the 1966 grad on his coaching staff.

ABINGTON — Before the kickoff of his 50th, and final season opener as head coach of his beloved Abington football program Friday night, Jim Kelliher was feted by the Green Wave faithful.

“I was able to not just play football but coach football here all these years. I’m very fortunate, I truly am. I thank the administration, my players all through those years, my coaches. It’s be absolutely wonderful.”

On the field, the Green Wave gave their coach the best gift they could give him – career victory No. 306. Mason Nash had two touchdowns and the defense forced four turnovers in a 20-7 victory over Cohasset in a nonleague game between South Shore League teams.

AJ Nash and Nate Duggan each came away with an interception in the first half. Michael Reilly recovered a fumble as Cohasset moved across midfield in the third quarter and Will LeBlanc sealed the victory with an interception with 3:38 remaining. The Skippers had seven drives stall in the Abington half of the field.

“The defense did a super job,” said Kelliher. “For opening game, we couldn’t ask too much more of them.”

Mason Nash returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter and added an 11-yard TD run to cap Abington’s opening drive of the second half.

“I love Coach Kel, he’s the best coach I’ve ever had,” Mason Nash said of being able to start this golden season off on the right note. “I’m happy to spend my last year with him because he’s just the best. I love him so much.”