Luke Maglione passes first test of his varsity career in leading Peabody to a nonleague shutout of Revere

Peadody originally named Alex Silva its starting quarterback as the successor to three-year standout and Globe All-Scholastic Shea Lynch, who now plays at Endicott. But earlier this week, Bettencourt made the switch to the 6-foot-1 Maglione, shifting Silva back to his natural running back position.

“We made it as simple as we could,” said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt. “We ran the ball well and it gave Luke more space to hit his reads. This is a game we can build on.”

In his first varsity game, quarterback Luke Maglione executed Peabody’s spread offense with poise and precision. The sophomore signal caller threw for 125 yards and tossed three touchdowns, leading Peabody to a 35-0 win over host Revere in a nonleague matchup Friday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Revere's Geovani Woodard (left) is unable to make the diving catch against the tight coverage of Peabody defender Eli Batista (right). Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Maglione wasted no time showing off his playmaking ability, hitting electric receiver Eli Batista in the first quarter for a 51-yard touchdown. He added another 11-yard touchdown pass to Batista and connected with Jayce Jean-Pierre on a 22-yard score.

On the ground, Silva rushed for 91 yards and two scores, helping the Tanners take a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.

Abington 20, Cohasset 7 — Before the start of Friday night’s season opener, the Abington community feted the 50th and final season for Green Wave head coach Jim Kelliher.

Kelliher, who has led the Green Wave to five Super Bowl titles, was presenter a framed jersey with the No. 50, a picture collage, a rocking chair with pillow and a gold whistle. Among those on the field during the presentation was 100-year-old Walter Paster, who coached Kelliher in high school and later had him on his coaching staff.

On the field, the Green Wave gave their coach the best gift they could give him — a victory. Mason Nash had two touchdowns and the defense forced three turnovers in a home win over Cohasset at Memorial Field.

Nash had a 63-yard punt return for a score in the first quarter and added an 11-yard TD run in the second.

Keith Pearson

Newton North 39, Waltham 21 — Senior quarterback Hayden Willen rushed for a pair of scores and threw for another, leading the Tigers (1-0) to a nonleague win. Donnell Harvey Jr. and Scott Caissie combined to churn out 175 yards on the ground.

“We ran the ball really well,” said Newton North coach Nick Capodilupo. “Our offensive line was great. Our team has really come together around Hayden [Willen]. He’s a gamer. He showed tremendous poise. Every time their kids made a play, our guys responded.”

The defense accounted for three interceptions, as sophomore Jack Caissie, junior Adrian Farnese, and senior Ajani Gordon each recorded a pick. Farnese returned his interception for a 67-yard touchdown.

Norwell 40, Nauset 15 — Senior Colin McCarthy dazzled with his legs and his arm, finishing with three total touchdowns in a nonleague victory in North Eastham.

“We worked so hard during the offseason, to finally put it together in the first game felt great,” Norwell coach John Willis said.

McCarthy opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before throwing two touchdown passes in the second. He found Jake Touhey for a 27-yard strike before throwing a 29-yard TD to Jackson Adams as Norwell (1-0) took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Joe Perniola (15 carries, 70 yards, TD) and Ryan Luccarelli (7 carries, 114 yards, TD) anchored Norwell’s ground game in the second half, while Andrew Lazcano rumbled in for a 6-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Connor Foster went 4 for 6 on extra points for the Clippers. Brendan Peno threw two touchdown passes for Nauset (0-1).

Brad Joyal

TechBoston 18, English High 12 — It was a tale of two halves for the Bears. In the first half, they dominated, posting 18 points with three different scorers: Khyron Camillo, Dariel Rivera, and Josiah Gillard, who caught a 33-yard TD pass from Khamari Jacques.

In the second half, mistakes put victory in jeopardy, but TechBoston did just enough to defeat the newly formed English High/New Mission co-op.

“I’m happy with the first half intensity,” said TechBoston coach Raul Brown. “I’m really disappointed by some of the little things that affect the outcome of the game.”

Those little things — an interception returned for a touchdown and a 53-yard screen pass — made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. Play was momentarily stopped in the fourth quarter as a fight broke out and spectators began fleeing. Police said they did not believe weapons were involved.

Jackson Tolliver

Barnstable 49, Brockton 14 — Aiden Kundel threw for three touchdowns and ran in two more for the Red Hawks (1-0) in a nonleague victory. Tajardo France (rush and interception) and Chevaunie Shakespeare (two receptions) each found the end zone twice.

Cardinal Spellman 21, Sandwich 7 — Matt O’Donnell ran for a 29-yard touchdown and threw a 27-yard scoring strike to Jay Comeau, who also connected on three extra points. Umarei Murray ran for a 26-yard score and the Cardinals (1-0) came up with an interception with 2:40 left to ice the win.

Holbrook/Avon 44, St. John Paul II 28 — Daniel Cordeiro rushed for two scores, Jack Kalkus scored twice, and Owen Enright caught a 33-yard TD pass as the Bulldogs (1-0) burst out of the gates with a nonleague win.

Joseph Case 25, Diman 7 — Jack Orton finished 5-for-11 passing for 74 yards and three touchdowns, finding Braden Bibeau for a pair of scores, in a nonleague win for the Cardinals (1-0). Nathan Wood churned out 125 yards and a score on 21 carries.

King Philip 31, Walpole 0 — Drew LaPlante scampered for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a nonleague triumph for the fifth-ranked Warriors (1-0).

Medfield 27, Medway 0 — Tommy Ojoulape returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Warriors (1-0) to a Tri-Valley League victory. Brady McCormack, Nick Hasapidis, and Ben Carpenter each recorded a rushing touchdown.

Milton 42, Scituate 14 — The No. 14 Wildcats dominated in all three phases on the road, with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by senior Nathan Ehui, a pick-6 by senior Luke Haley, and a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior Luke Haley. Senior quarterback Patrick Miller had a 15-yard passing touchdown and a 30-yard rushing score for Milton (1-0) in the nonleague game.

Needham 14, Natick 6 — Tate Hoffmeister rushed for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries, leading the Rockets (1-0) to a Bay State Conference win.

Rockland 41, Seekonk 14 — Jordan DePina rumbled for 135 yards and four scores and connected with Terran Williams on a 29-yard touchdown pass to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) to a nonleague win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 33, Hull 12 — Todd Egan threw for 111 yards, rushed for 61, and amassed three total touchdowns, and DJ Descoste rushed for 91 yards and a score for the Vikings (1-0) in the nonleague win.

St. Mary’s 22, KIPP Academy 20 — In a thrilling nonleague victory, Ernie Panias Jr. scored a pair of touchdowns and Maxwell Parent added another for the Spartans (1-0), who forced a fumble on the last play of the game, when KIPP was 12 yards from winning.

Taunton 41, New Bedford 0 — Jose Touron rumbled for two touchdowns, from 85 and 27 yards out, to lead the Tigers (1-0) to a nonleague win. Dylan Keenan tossed a pair of touchdowns.

North Reading 20, Amesbury 16 — The game was suspended at halftime with the Hornets leading. It will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday

Methuen 0, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — The game was suspended due to lightning while scoreless with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. It will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0, Leominster 0 — Due to lightning, the game was suspended while scoreless with 2:59 left in the first quarter. The game will resume at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Correspondents Tyler Amaral, Brendan Hall contributed to this report.