Orioles get to Tanner Houck in sixth inning, Red Sox drop series opener to American League’s top team

Yet the Houck-as-a-starter conversation never was too far away from the Fenway Park surface surrounding Jersey Street. If he could ever put it together, develop more of a pitch mix to keep opponents off-balance, prove that he could turn over a lineup more than once or twice with the same dominant stuff, imagine what he could be as a starter?

On one end, you had a guy with lights-out stuff coming out of the bullpen. He had success in that role, too, amplified by his sinker and wipeout slider that created fits for hitters.

Tanner Houck always was a project as a starter. The conversation surrounding whether he was a reliever or a pitcher who Red Sox fans would see every five days always was a hot topic.

It’s September. Houck is 27 years old, no longer a youngster, and the Sox are still having to imagine.

In a pivotal contest against the Orioles, Houck was pounded for five earned runs in just 5⅓ innings of manual labor and the Sox lost, 11-2. It was a typical Houck performance: dominant in the beginning only to spiral at the end.

Houck stood toe-to-toe with Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish, making it through five innings with just one run on his resume following a Ryan O’Hearn homer in the fourth.

He induced three ground outs in the fifth, working on an efficient 59 pitches. Yet when the sixth arrived for Houck, so did the turbulence.

With his team still trailing, 1-0, Houck submitted a leadoff walk to Anthony Santander and a sharp single to O’Hearn. With one out, Cedric Mullins scalded a two-run double (advancing to third on right fielder Alex Verdugo’s error) to put the Sox in a 3-0 hole. Austin Hays’s RBI single chased Houck from the contest.

The five runs on Houck’s bill came with Joe Jacques on the mound after Adley Rutschman’s sacrifice fly. Houck has a 9.98 ERA when he tries to turn over a lineup for the third time this season. He’s collected just 15 outs, but has allowed an astounding 11 runs in the sixth.

Houck has a 5.28 ERA in 17 starts this season. He’s yet to prove he can be a starter. What he has proven is that he can perform a somersault, but can’t stick the landing.

The Sox had just one hit off Bradish before Connor Wong banged a solo homer to left field in the sixth. Another run came across in the inning when Justin Turner poked a ground-rule double to right field, scoring Verdugo — who also doubled — from second.

Bradish would finish that sixth inning, his final frame, and depart with a 5-2 lead after allowing just four hits. He struck out nine without issuing a walk.

The Orioles scored two more runs in the eighth, highlighted by Rutschman’s solo shot to right off reliever John Schreiber, and four runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

The Red Sox (72-69) are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have lost three straight. The club is six games out of the third wild-card spot.

