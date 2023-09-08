Patriots name six captains for 2023 season, including first-timer Hunter Henry

“It’s definitely special,” Henry said. “It’s voted on by your peers. It feels good.”

Tight end Hunter Henry is the lone first-time captain, joining center David Andrews, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, quarterback Mac Jones, special teamer Matthew Slater, and defensive end Deatrich Wise. All but Henry served as captains last season.

The Patriots announced their six team captains for the 2023 season.

Slater is the longest-tenured captain of the bunch, having earned the title for 13 of his 16 seasons in New England. Andrews is the second-most experienced, having served as captain for seven of his nine seasons.

“I think it’s a really good group,” coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “I’m proud of the guys the team selected. They were all offseason program winners, so guys that have really been strong performers all the way through, going back to April.”

