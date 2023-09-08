What is the meaning of pickleball? Is it life — or death?

I will allow that I have already written four pieces in 18 months. The spree started with your basic “people really like pickleball” piece. Then — necessitated by the onslaught in my inbox — a look at “pickleball derangement syndrome.” And from there, to be responsible, I was compelled to chronicle the sport’s mounting ER visits (torn rotator cuffs, fractured ankles, pickleball elbow). And finally, or so everyone hoped, a piece on the growing genre of live theater and TV shows about pickleball.

As someone who is not, technically, the Globe’s pickleball beat reporter, should I be embarrassed by the number of stories I’ve written about the game? I can say a definitive yes, but also maybe no, because perhaps the real question is: How many stories are “too” many? Do we cap coverage of the earth?

I was planning to leave it there, except that anytime anything happened in the pickleball world, people would alert me, and so without even trying I became an expert, and I had to fight to keep myself from writing even more stories. (But if you’re curious about the “exclusive” branded paddles Donald Trump sells on his website, which were $180, but then marked down to $144 and are now out of stock, or the San Francisco millionaire who tried to shut down neighborhood pickleball courts and then was revealed to have one of her own, my DM’s are open.)

The stories friends sent — about lawsuits over noise, or a sound-mitigation engineer’s quest to make the game quieter — were interesting, but in truth they were no longer of interest to me. I needed to go deeper — to understand why some people hated the game with an almost shocking intensity, as if it were an ex-lover, or a pumpkin spice latte, and others were so stoked it was if they had been raptured.

“It’s super meta,” a colleague said when I explained my journey. (More on him in a moment.)

I should say that at work I’ve become so associated with pickleball that the editor of the Globe’s vaunted sports department alerted me when his team was planning to write about it. “Just FYI,” his email read.

And when news broke that USA Pickleball was hiring a new CEO, I heard from a different top editor: “Might be worth keeping an eye on.”

As for the “super meta” colleague. He’s a generally cheerful guy, but is so hostile toward the game that he won’t write its name in emails or texts for fear of alerting an algorithm. When I taunted him recently by telling him I was tackling the subject again, his reply was instant: “DEAR GOD MAKE IT STOP.”

But what is he afraid of? I think I know now. Pickleball has famously crossed over from retirees to celebrities and pro athletes, but even so, it can’t shake the shuffleboard vibe. I’m no licensed clinical pickleball therapist (not yet an actual subspecialty), but even I can see that it is this association that threatens the haters. To allow the game into their lives is to accept old age, and by extension, the grave.

“So pickleball is death?” a friend asked when she heard my theory. “I thought pickleball was life.”

“It is for some people!” I shouted with too much enthusiasm. And if you’ve met one of these people, believe me, you know it. In the few minutes per day that they’re not actually playing pickleball the only thing they want to do is talk about playing pickleball. The game has changed their lives, cured depression, eliminated loneliness, and ha ha ha they laugh at injuries and do you want to join us? Come play!

In all this time I’ve played once, and while I found it fun enough, I couldn’t grasp why it sent some people flying around the country to go to pickleball camps, and compelled others to desert loved ones nightly to play their third game of the day.

But then, in early September, Jimmy Buffet died, and I think I finally found my answer — in Margaritaville. I was walking my dog and listening to a 2018 New Yorker article the magazine had resurfaced. It was about a ridiculously social “active living” community for Buffett fans who are age 55 “and better.”

Latitude Margaritaville is in Del Ray, Fla., and from the article, I understood that it’s a place where people move because they want to live among instant friends. To be accepted, no questions asked. “We like the idea of being happy,” is how the chief executive of Margaritaville Holdings described the residents’ attitude.

That’s pickleball! I thought, breaking into a run and whizzing past a neighbor, my dog hustling by my side. “I’m sorry I can’t stop,” I apologized. “I just had an epiphany and I need to write it down.”

Who has an “epiphany” about pickleball? I thought later, ashamed. I darkened the house and closed the blinds and answered my own question. Me — a person who has now written five stories about pickleball.

