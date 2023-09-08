Game 141: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox open a seven-game homestand with Friday’s series opener against Baltimore. The American League-leading Orioles (88-51) come to Boston riding a five-game road winning streak. The Red Sox have lost four in a row at home.

After three games against their division rival, the Red Sox host a four-game series against the 70-70 Yankees, who are 18 games behind Baltimore in the AL East standings (Boston is 16.5 games back).

Boston (72-68) has lost two in a row and will need a strong September to have any chance of securing a wild-card berth. The Red Sox have 22 games remaining, and nine of their next 13 games will be against teams ahead of them in the standings. They’re five games back entering Friday.