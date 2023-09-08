Game 141: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox open a seven-game homestand with Friday’s series opener against Baltimore. The American League-leading Orioles (88-51) come to Boston riding a five-game road winning streak. The Red Sox have lost four in a row at home.
After three games against their division rival, the Red Sox host a four-game series against the 70-70 Yankees, who are 18 games behind Baltimore in the AL East standings (Boston is 16.5 games back).
Boston (72-68) has lost two in a row and will need a strong September to have any chance of securing a wild-card berth. The Red Sox have 22 games remaining, and nine of their next 13 games will be against teams ahead of them in the standings. They’re five games back entering Friday.
Tanner Houck will be on the mound for the Red Sox. Kyle Bradish is pitching for the Orioles. Here’s your preview.
Lineups
ORIOLES (88-51): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kyle Bradish (10-6, 3.03 ERA)
RED SOX (72-68): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (4-8, 5.07 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Houck: Adam Frazier 2-8, Austin Hays 2-5, Gunnar Henderson 0-4, Aaron Hicks 1-7, Jorge Mateo 1-2, Ryan McKenna 1-3, Ryan Mountcastle 3-12, Cedric Mullins 4-13, Ryan O’Hearn 1-3, Adley Rutschman 0-4, Anthony Santander 2-9, Ramón Urías 3-6
Red Sox vs. Bradish: Triston Casas 2-4, Rafael Devers 6-13, Reese McGuire 1-1, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Trevor Story 0-7, Justin Turner 0-1, Luis Urías 0-2, Alex Verdugo 6-15, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 1-2
Stat of the day: Baltimore owns the best road record in the American League (46-25).
Notes: The Orioles finished a three-game sweep of Anaheim with a 10-3 victory on Wednesday night. Outfielder Austin Hays went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the win. ... The Red Sox struck out 17 times during Wednesday’s loss to the Rays, and struck out 47 times in the three-game series. ... Houck allowed four earned runs on seven hits in five innings in Boston’s 9-5 victory over Kansas City on Saturday. He struck out five and walked one. Houck is 3-2 with a 3.28 ERA in seven career appearances (three starts) against Baltimore. He has 25 strikeouts in 24 ⅔ innings. ... Righty Kyle Bradish (10-6, 3.03 ERA) is expected to start for the Orioles. He limited Arizona to two runs on four hits in six innings during Baltimore’s 7-3 triumph Saturday. Bradish hasn’t fared well against the Red Sox during his career. He’s 0-4 with a 9.36 ERA in six appearances (all starts). ... Outfielder Alex Verdugo has missed Boston’s past three games because of a tight left hamstring, but Cora said he could be in the lineup Friday.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.