Robert Kraft is OK with Patriots as underdogs: ‘I sort of like that people are picking us to come in fourth’

After the departure of quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots have struggled to reach their accustomed level of success. They haven’t won a playoff game in their three years without him — and have only advanced to the postseason once.

“I sort of like that people are picking us to come in fourth in the division,” Kraft said Thursday, three days ahead of the season opener. “I think there’s a great chemistry. This is a young team, too. This might be one of the youngest teams, I think. Coach has done a good job overall. I think having Bill O’Brien come here and work with Mac — they seem to have great chemistry. I’m actually excited about the team.”

FOXBOROUGH — The unfavorable projections for the Patriots this season don’t seem to bother owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft, who was out on the practice field Thursday, has continued to express optimism about 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones and the team’s future, but has also stressed the importance of results. Since Brady left, the Patriots have finished 25-25, with two losing seasons.

“In the end, we want to win,” Kraft said.

New England’s slate of opponents will certainly be a challenge this year, as the Patriots have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL — based on both projected 2023 win totals and 2022 winning percentage. Up first will be the Philadelphia Eagles, who finished with a 14-3 regular-season record and lost to Kansas City in the Super Bowl last year.

“We’re playing the team that came within three points, right at the end, of winning the Super Bowl,” Kraft said. “Their defensive line is outstanding, their whole team. We have our hands full. Fingers crossed.”

Also at the season opener on Sunday, the Patriots will be honoring Brady with a halftime ceremony. According to Kraft, 20 members of Brady’s family, including his parents and three sisters, will be in attendance.

“Our fans never really got a chance to say goodbye in a proper way,” Kraft said. “He made such amazing contributions. When you think about it, the NFL is 103 years old, I believe, and we were privileged to have the greatest player in the history of the game for 20 percent of those years. Right here. I think it’s kind of cool to say thank you to him.”

