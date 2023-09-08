Tiffany Hayes, Alyssa Thomas help Connecticut Sun set season win mark

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever, 76-59, on Friday night for their franchise-record 27th victory of the season.

DeWanna Bonner, Natisha Hiedeman, and DiJonai Carrington scored 10 points apiece for the Sun (27-12), who have beaten the Fever eight consecutive times. Indiana (12-27) hasn’t beaten Connecticut since July 3, 2021.

Bonner had eight rebounds and five assists, while Thomas added eight assists to go along with her 28th double-double of the season.