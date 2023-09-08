scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Sun 76, Fever 59

Tiffany Hayes, Alyssa Thomas help Connecticut Sun set season win mark

By Associated PressUpdated September 8, 2023, 20 minutes ago
As she has been all summer, the Sun's Alyssa Thomas was once again an all-around force, going for 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists in Friday's win, while registering her 28th double-double of the season.LM Otero/Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever, 76-59, on Friday night for their franchise-record 27th victory of the season.

DeWanna Bonner, Natisha Hiedeman, and DiJonai Carrington scored 10 points apiece for the Sun (27-12), who have beaten the Fever eight consecutive times. Indiana (12-27) hasn’t beaten Connecticut since July 3, 2021.

Bonner had eight rebounds and five assists, while Thomas added eight assists to go along with her 28th double-double of the season.

The Sun made six of their first nine 3-pointers before finishing 7 of 19.

Advertisement

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points and Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith each added 14 points for Indiana.

Connecticut had a 21-point lead in the first half before Indiana closed on a 15-2 run to get within 37-31 at the break. The Sun responded by outscoring Indiana, 13-4, over the final four minutes of the third quarter for a 59-44 lead.

Connecticut, which has the third-best record in the league, closes the regular season against Chicago on Sunday. Indiana hosts Minnesota.

Boston Globe Today