United States’s bid for men’s Basketball World Cup gold medal ends with loss to Germany

Andreas Obst scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22, and Germany shredded the US defense for much of the way in its first win over the Americans , 113-111, in the World Cup semifinals on Friday.

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no gold medal for the United States at the men’s Basketball World Cup.

The US, down by 10 midway through the fourth, nearly pulled off a comeback, getting within one point on two separate occasions in the final minutes. But the Americans never got the lead, and it was the Germans jumping and hugging as time expired.

Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the tournament at 7-0 — will play Serbia on Sunday (8:40 a.m.) for the World Cup title. Serbia beat Canada in the first semifinal, getting to its second World Cup final in the last three tournaments; it lost 129-92 to the U.S. in the 2014 championship game.

Canada will play the US for bronze Sunday (4:40 a.m.).

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points for the US (5-2), which got 21 from Austin Reaves, 17 from Mikal Bridges, and 15 from Jalen Brunson. The Americans shot 58 percent, but let Germany shoot 58 percent as well, and that was the ultimate undoing.

Germany had been 0-6 against the Americans in World Cup or Olympic competition, usually getting blown out in those games.

Not this time. Once again, even bringing the only roster filled with all NBA players wasn’t enough for the US at the World Cup. The Americans finished seventh at the 2019 World Cup in China; this finish — third or fourth — will technically be better, but nothing other than gold was going to be satisfactory for USA Basketball.