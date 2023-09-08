Watch: Alex Speier and Ben Volin discuss Patriots-Eagles, Red Sox-Orioles, and Tom Brady’s return

On this week’s episode of Boston Globe Today Sports, football columnist Ben Volin and baseball reporter Alex Speier joined host Chris Gasper to preview a huge weekend in Boston sports.

The first-place Orioles are in town to face the Red Sox, who are clinging to playoff hopes as the regular season winds down. On Sunday, the Patriots will open their season against the Eagles, who lost in the Super Bowl last season and feature one of the most dynamic players in the NFL in quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Sunday also features the return of Tom Brady, who quarterbacked the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories and led the franchise’s dominance throughout the 2000s. He will be honored at halftime.