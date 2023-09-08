At Wellesley, Charlotte and Emma Tuxbury bring their shared gifts of grit and determination to cross-country

But after joining the Wellesley girls’ cross-country team last fall, both sisters quickly emerged as top runners in the state. Emma, then a freshman, finished seventh at the Division 1 championship meet; Charlotte, a sophomore, finished 19th after winning the Division 1B qualifier the previous week.

Growing up, Charlotte and Emma were active in a range of sports, playing soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. The sisters only dabbled occasionally in running, competing casually for their middle school team, or logging training runs for their other sports.

Following their strong family bloodlines, it seems only natural Charlotte and Emma Tuxbury would be destined to run. But until recently, they hardly took any interest in cross-country, the sport their parents once starred in at Dartmouth.

After their successful debut, both sisters decided to drop their other sports to focus exclusively on track for the winter and spring. Equipped with a full year of running-specific training, the Tuxburys are again teamed with star sophomore Abby Beggans to form a lethal top three for No. 1 ranked Wellesley, which began their season Wednesday with a 26-31 victory over No. 17 Newton North.

“Early in cross-country season last year, I realized that running is what I thought I was best at, and what I enjoyed doing the most,” said Emma, a sophomore who is sidelined until later this month with an injury she suffered in July. “And with Charlotte right there too, it’s really pushed me to do my best and care about the sport even more.”

Jim and Lorrin Tuxbury (nee Higgins) ran on Dartmouth’s respective men’s and women’s cross-country teams in the late 1990s after impressive high school careers. Despite their athletic pasts, they never pressured their two oldest daughters to run competitively, instead allowing them to discover a passion for the sport on their own.

Charlotte’s first experience with cross-country came in sixth grade, and it did not go well — she attended only a handful of practices, and did not run any meets before losing interest. The sport never crossed Charlotte’s radar again until she enjoyed running indoor track as a freshman in 2021, which convinced her to try it again last fall.

Sophomores Emma Tuxbury (left) and Abby Beggans (right) along with junior Charlotte Tuxbury (not pictured) will form the nucleus of Wellesley's girls' cross-country team. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I knew my parents did cross-country, but I really didn’t have an interest in running distance at all, even really until last year,” said Charlotte, a junior. “My freshman year, I did the 600 indoors and decided I really liked racing, but I still didn’t think much of [longer distances].”

Charlotte’s breakout season in 2022 translated into even better indoor and outdoor track campaigns, culminating in a second-place mile at the outdoor Meet of Champions last spring. She also competed on the USATF U18 Mountain Running Team in Annecy, France, last May, and was subsequently named USATF New England’s May Athlete of the Month.

With college recruiting ramping up for her junior year, Charlotte began taking her preparation and training even more seriously this summer, displaying a drive that Wellesley coach Cassie McLaughlin believes makes the sisters primed for constant improvement in the coming years.

“With their parents’ coming from that background, they understand the world of running, and they have that natural competitive edge right there,” McLaughlin said. “They are gifted athletes, and they have a grit to them that you can’t really explain or teach.”

Abby Beggans (right, No. 805), a training partner of Charlotte and Emma Tuxbury, peaked as a freshman last year with a third-place finish at the Division 1 championship meet. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Beggans is both a training partner and close friend of the sisters, and she too had a remarkable freshman season, which peaked with a third place at the Division 1 championship meet. Beggans still plans to play varsity basketball and lacrosse again this year rather than focusing solely on running, but feels having the Tuxbury sisters to train alongside has been crucial for development.

“It’s a lot of fun, because you can always say, ‘I’m going to run with you this race,’ or ‘Let’s see which one of us is feeling better this race,’ and plan races that way,” Beggans said.

Wellesley seems well-positioned for years of success with this young core, but the Tuxbury family is not done yet. Maddie Tuxbury, in eighth grade, is the third of four daughters. Following her older sisters’ lead, Maddie won the 7th grade state championship last year and is expected to join the varsity team next season.

“She definitely is starting to run a lot earlier than me and Emma did,” Charlotte said of Maddie. “I think that people know her name and are going to expect her to be good, but for now I want her to just not stress and have fun with it.”

Setting the pace

▪ The Natick boys’ struggled in last year’s MIAA postseason, finishing 11th at the Division 1A qualifiers and failing to reach the state championship meet. But with a talented returning group that’s finally healthy, the 10th-ranked Redhawks expect to compete among the state’s upper echelon this season.

Natick returns a talented top five, with seniors Jacob Tobin, Nick Bianchi, Sean Flemming, and Steven D’Alessandro leading the way along with talented sophomore John Bianchi.

Natick had a difficult season-opening matchup Wednesday, falling 17-38 to No. 1 Brookline, though they topped Milton, 19-44, to earn the split. Tobin led the Redhawks with a fifth place (16:25) behind the Warriors’ loaded top group.

Among Natick’s obstacles last year was health: D’Alessandro was the team’s No. 2 runner before suffering a midseason injury, and Tobin was hampered by a broken nose. Despite the opening-day split, coach Matthew Miller was encouraged by his group’s consistent effort.

“I think we have the potential to be in the top five [in the state], coming off our spring track season that was very successful, and having Steven back,” Miller said. “When he gets to full strength, that’s going to make us really competitive. Any of the five of them can win on any given day.”

▪ While only the Bay State Conference featured a full slate of meets last week, the majority of Massachusetts’ programs will return to action in the coming days.

The top meet to watch comes on Tuesday afternoon, when Acton-Boxborough, Newton South, and Wayland square off. On the boys’ side, No. 3 Newton South has huge expectations with a large group of talented returnees, while seventh-ranked A-B’s established program must replace some recently graduated talent.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.