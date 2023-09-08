Wellesley retains No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20 with victory over Bay State Conference rival Newton North

Wellesley holds firm atop the Globe’s girls’ cross-country Top 20 rankings following an opening-day victory over No. 17 Newton North, despite being down two of its top three runners in Charlotte and Emma Tuxbury. Weymouth moves up one spot to eight in the rankings, after winning convincingly over both No. 10 Needham and Braintree in their season opener and boasting the meets’ top three finishers. Needham bumps down two spots following a win over Braintree and lost to Weymouth, though star sophomore Greta Hammer did not race.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ cross-country poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 9, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.