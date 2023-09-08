Xaverian grinds down Everett with powerful rushing display led by Denzil Pierre and Henry Hasselbeck

Antonio Cioffi recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff for the third-ranked Hawks, setting the stage for a dominant showing on the ground in a 32-21 victory over the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide at the Hawk Bowl.

WESTWOOD — From the opening whistle, Xaverian cashed in on every advantage Everett threw its way.

Senior Denzil Pierre ran roughshod for the Hawks (1-0), finishing with 204 yards on 24 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that stretched Xaverian’s lead to 14-0.

Xaverian players celebrate Joseph MacDonald’s (second from left) 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that cemented a Hawks win. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“The linemen opened things up, and we’ve got some great receivers who take attention off of me,” Pierre said, a nod to an offensive line featuring Gregory Celestin Jr., Brenden Berube, Andrew Dufault, Gino Gioioso, and Nathan Denehy.

Senior quarterback Henry Hasselbeck, a Michigan State commit, rushed for three short scores for the Hawks. He barreled in from a yard out to open the scoring and added two scores from 4 yards away, the last making it a 29-6 game early in the fourth.

The Crimson Tide (0-1), playing their first game under coach Justin Flores, made a spirited comeback in the final frame, cutting their deficit to a single score on a 74-yard halfback pass from Jayden Prophete to Christian Zamor with 7:48 remaining. But the Hawks, featuring a steady dose of Pierre, drained the clock to 1:12 and made it a two-score game after Joseph MacDonald connected for a 29-yard field goal to ice it.