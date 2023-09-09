Bicyclist hit by car and killed in supermarket in Quincy parking lot

An 86-year-old bicyclist was killed late Friday night after he was struck by a car in a supermarket parking lot in Quincy, according to police.
Li Dain Wu, of Quincy, was suffering from serious injuries when he was found on scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, according to the statement.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene after police received several 911 calls at around 11:17 p.m., police said in a statement.
Quincy Police Captain Daniel Guarente said in an email that the incident occured in the parking lot of Roxie’s Supermarket at 479 Southern Artery.
The driver remained at the scene, according to police.
The crash is under investigation by Quincy police and the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
No charges have been filed, officials said.
Charges, if there are any, will come from the result of the investigation. said David Traub, spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
Anyone with information on the crash can call police at 617-745-5824.
