Bicyclist hit by car and killed in supermarket in Quincy parking lot

An 86-year-old bicyclist was killed late Friday night after he was struck by a car in a supermarket parking lot in Quincy, according to police.

Li Dain Wu, of Quincy, was suffering from serious injuries when he was found on scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, according to the statement.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene after police received several 911 calls at around 11:17 p.m., police said in a statement.