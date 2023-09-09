Bill Pinkney, pioneering Black sailor who circled the globe, dies at 87

In August 1990, just before turning 55, Mr. Pinkney began a historic journey when he sailed out of Boston Harbor on his 47-foot cutter, Commitment.

Such experiences helped stir his imagination, though, and he dreamed of sailing solo around the world. “You can’t stay away from the sea,” he told the Globe in 2003. “It’s one of the biggest narcotics you can get, and it’s legal. Expensive, but legal.”

Bill Pinkney got his first taste of floating on water as a boy riding a sightseeing boat on the Chicago River. Years later he served in the Navy, though he spent most of his enlistment as an X-ray technician in military hospitals, rather than on seafaring vessels.

After a trip interrupted by mechanical difficulties, he returned to Boston 22 months and 27,000 miles later as the first Black sailor to circumnavigate the globe by the challenging southern route — including rounding Cape Horn, where the Atlantic and Pacific oceans fiercely meet.

Mr. Pinkney was visiting Atlanta when he fell down some stairs and later died in a hospital on Aug. 31, his former wife, the well-known restaurateur Ina Pinkney, announced on Facebook. He was 87 and lived in Puerto Rico.

Via a school curriculum that used radio transmissions and satellite tracking, thousands of students in Boston, Chicago, and elsewhere followed along as Mr. Pinkney’s global voyage unfolded more than three decades ago.

“No matter what he was doing, he was educating,” his wife, Migdalia Pinkney, told the Chicago Sun-Times after he died. “Bill’s main message was: All dreams come true if you make a commitment to make things possible, no matter what people tell you.”

At the end of his world journey, when he stepped off the Commitment in the Charlestown Navy Yard in June 1992, hundreds of Boston students cheered. A reporter asked Mr. Pinkney how he had endured the tough times and he gestured toward the students, saying he made it through “because of them.”

Along with navigating past Cape Horn at the southern tip of South America, Mr. Pinkney sailed around the other four significant southern capes: Cape Agulhas in South Africa, West Cape Howe and South East Cape in Australia, and South Cape/Whiore in New Zealand.

That course is considered much more arduous than circling the world through the Panama and Suez canals. In 1986 and ‘87, Teddy Seymour took the canal route and became the first Black sailor to circumnavigate the globe.

Mr. Pinkney said he undertook the trip and the more challenging route in part to raise awareness about the often overlooked contributions Black sailors have made throughout maritime history.

He also wanted to inspire people, especially younger students, to set goals and overcome hurdles in their own lives, even if they never attempted anything as monumental as sailing around the world.

During Mr. Pinkney’s months at sea, he faced hurricanes and loneliness. Mechanical difficulties and the approach of winter in the southern hemisphere prompted him to break his voyage into legs at one point, when he briefly left his cutter on the island of Tasmania.

In May 1991, he returned to Boston to speak about his ongoing trip, including at Madison Park High School in Roxbury, where students asked how he coped with being the only one aboard his sailboat.

“I like people a lot,” Mr. Pinkney told them. “I don’t like being alone. But there are some things I put up with to achieve a goal.”

William Deltoris Pinkney III was born on Sept. 15, 1935, in Chicago, where he grew up on the city’s South Side.

He was young when his parents divorced. Afterward, he and his mother, Marion, and his sister, Naomi, “moved around quite a bit,” he wrote in his 2006 memoir, “As Long as It Takes: Meeting the Challenge.”

“Mama worked as a domestic when she could,” he wrote, and for a time they were received government assistance. “I hated having to go to the welfare office once a month to pick up potatoes, powdered milk, and ‘gubmint cheese,’ as it was less than affectionately known. I knew that if any of my classmates saw me they would harass me at school about being ‘poor.’ ”

Mr. Pinkney said his mother instilled a strong work ethic in her children, but discouraged his aspirations as a talented young artist. “She squelched that idea with the quip: ‘The only people who make money in art are dead white men,’ “ he wrote.

Graduating from a technical high school, he joined the Naval Reserve and then the Navy, training as an X-ray technician and coping with racism in the service and in society. He wrote about encountering signs telling Black passengers to ride in the back when he took a bus to a Navy base in Florida.

While in the Navy, he married Yvonne Glover and they had a daughter. Feeling weighed down by his family and eager to see more of the world, his marriage ended not long after his military service when he moved to Puerto Rico.

“I panicked when it looked like my little self-centered world was about to collapse,” he wrote in his memoir. “I ran. I deserted them. That was probably one of the dumbest things I ever did.” Doing so, he wrote, was “a regret I will take to my grave.”

After leaving the Navy, he was an elevator technician, a limbo dancer, a makeup artist, and a public relations spokesman for cosmetics companies marketing products for Black women. “I was a suit for a while,” he told the Globe in 2003.

He and Ina married in 1965, during an era when interracial couples were “against the law in 17 states,” she noted in a 2020 tweet. Though they remained friends, they divorced in 2001.

Mr. Pinkney later married Migdalia Vachier, with whom he lived in Puerto Rico, running a charter boat business.

In addition to Migdalia and Ina, Mr. Pinkney leaves his daughter, Angela Walton; his sister, Naomi; and two grandchildren.

Plans for a memorial service were not immediately available.

“This voyage began as a legacy for my grandchildren and all the young people who are dreamers like me,” Mr. Pinkney, who was inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame in 2021, wrote in his memoir.

He also had served on the board of the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut, where he captained the Amistad, a replica of a cargo ship that enslaved captives from Africa seized in 1839. In his 1997 movie “Amistad,” Steven Spielberg dramatized the historic event, in which the surviving captives, once freed, were able to return home to Africa.

Mr. Pinkney wrote the children’s book “Captain Bill Pinkney’s Journey” about his adventure, which also was featured in a Peabody Award-winning TV show, “The Incredible Voyage of Bill Pinkney.”

The joy and fascination of sailing “keeps you coming back to it again and again, the siren song that draws you in. It never lets you get away,” he told the Globe in 2003, when decided to step back from his work. “Even though I’m retiring, I can’t get away from it.”

He wrote in his memoir that his months-long journey in the early 1990s and all the time sailing afterward had shed light on everything else he had done.

“I have discovered that life is like a sailing adventure,” he wrote. “It is not the destination, but the voyage that makes the difference.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.