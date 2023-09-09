Boston man arrested in connection to fatal Dorchester shooting in February

A 19-year-old Boston man was arrested Saturday on a murder charge for a double shooting in Dorchester in February that left one man dead and another injured, according to Boston Police.
Trevon Wideman was arrested around 6 a.m. near 16 Kineo St. in Dorchester on warrants for murder, armed assault to rob with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm, for the slaying of 21-year-old Mario G. Santos, according to police.
On the night of Feb. 21, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 59 Wilrose St. and found Santos and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Santos, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Wideman will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court, according to Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle.
