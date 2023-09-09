Boston man arrested in connection to fatal Dorchester shooting in February

A 19-year-old Boston man was arrested Saturday on a murder charge for a double shooting in Dorchester in February that left one man dead and another injured, according to Boston Police.

Trevon Wideman was arrested around 6 a.m. near 16 Kineo St. in Dorchester on warrants for murder, armed assault to rob with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm, for the slaying of 21-year-old Mario G. Santos, according to police.

On the night of Feb. 21, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 59 Wilrose St. and found Santos and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.