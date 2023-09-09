Downed trees and no power in the aftermath of Friday’s severe thunderstorms

Communities around the region woke up Saturday morning to downed power lines and trees, and no power after a series of severe thunderstorms swept through Friday night.
As of 11 a.m., more than 35,200 utility customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency outline outage map.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were sent out Friday evening, as wind speeds approached 65 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
More than 1,000 National Grid employees are working to restore power to customers in communities including Lawrence, Andover, North Andover, and Chelmsford, according to a statement from the company.
