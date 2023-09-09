Humidity continues as we watch Hurricane Lee

Humidity levels are going to continue to be high, although in areas where gusty thunderstorms occur, dew points can temporarily drop, making it feel a bit more comfortable.

The rumble of thunder was evident in parts of the region earlier Saturday afternoon, and there remains a chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight, continuing into the second part of the weekend.

The weather actually remains somewhat unsettled into the middle of the upcoming week, although most of the time it is dry. Friday, strong and gusty thunderstorms crossed Interstate 495, knocking out power and bringing torrential rain. In this type of pattern, we often talk about the most likely areas for storms, but that doesn’t mean other areas can’t receive them. This is the case into Monday. Highs are near 80 Sunday and well into the 70s on Monday. Tuesday is a dry and beautiful day.

The air has certainly been tropical with humidity levels significantly above average for the time of year. Dew points have yet to fall to comfortable levels this month, and Saturday marked the longest stretch of 80-degree weather of the entire year — in September. It shows that in a cool summer, we can still have warm weather in September.

Saturday, September 9, makes the 8th day in a row of 80 degree weather, the longest of the year. NOAA

Hurricane Lee continues to churn in the Caribbean and will make its way northwest this upcoming week. It does not look like it’s a major threat to Bermuda, but this is just an early forecast and, here again, even the most likely scenario can change.

This image shows the probable path of the storm as of Saturday. NOAA

The majority of the models agree that once the storm gets farther north, somewhere east of the Carolinas, it will stay offshore and not directly impact New England. This doesn’t mean that it couldn’t hit us — just that the odds are greater it won’t. I think by the time we get to Tuesday, we’ll have a much better idea of exactly what, if any, impact New England will feel from the storm. When Hurricane Franklin was out in the Atlantic, it churned up the waters quite a bit and cooled them off. Lee, too, has to go over those cooler waters; this will help ensure intensification won’t be as dramatic as it could have been, had those waters remained super warm.

The waters in the area Hurricane Franklin that passed over recently are still colder than average. WeatherBELL

I think by the time we get to the middle and end of the upcoming week, dew points will fall and the air will have a bit more of a crisp feeling to it. Temperatures at night, which have been exceedingly warm this month, will fall back toward more typical September levels. You’ll be able to open up the windows and turn off those air conditioners — certainly something I’m looking forward to.