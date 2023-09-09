Man, woman riding motorcycle killed Saturday on highway rotary in Somerset

A man and a woman riding on a motorcycle were killed in a crash early Saturday morning on a highway rotary in Somerset, according to police.
Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said in a statement that police received a report of a car having struck a phone pole at the Route 103 rotary at 1:14 a.m.
On arrival, officers found the two people lying on the road — a man believed to be driving the motorcycle and a woman believed to be the passenger, according the statement.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.
A preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle entered the rotary in the wrong direction, colliding with the vehicle, police said in the statement.
Paramedics also took the driver of the vehicle to a nearby hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” Costa said.
Somerset police said the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from State Police and detectives assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office.
