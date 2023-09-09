Man, woman riding motorcycle killed Saturday on highway rotary in Somerset

A man and a woman riding on a motorcycle were killed in a crash early Saturday morning on a highway rotary in Somerset, according to police.

Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said in a statement that police received a report of a car having struck a phone pole at the Route 103 rotary at 1:14 a.m.

On arrival, officers found the two people lying on the road — a man believed to be driving the motorcycle and a woman believed to be the passenger, according the statement.