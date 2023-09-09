See photos and videos of aftermath damage from severe thunderstorm that swept through Massachusetts

A series of severe thunderstorms barreled through Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, leaving behind widespread damages across the state, including fallen trees, closed roads, and power outages.
See photos and videos of the storm.
#BREAKING: Two people taken to hospital after this tree crashed into their home in Andover. Daughter says had they been in their usual chairs in this room they could have been severely injured, or worse. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Qylb6qmk1A— Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) September 8, 2023
Severe thunderstorms out here in @MaynardMAGov, by the time I parked my car & picked up my coffee at Boston Bean House, this was the rain, wind, thunder & lightning. Power went out at Boston Bean, & Rte 62 in #Maynard - #Acton - #Concord was blocked with fallen branches #mapoli pic.twitter.com/FiH29bNFVc— Jamie Eldridge (@JamieEldridgeMA) September 8, 2023