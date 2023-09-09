scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos and videos of aftermath damage from severe thunderstorm that swept through Massachusetts

By Alyssa Vega Globe Correspondent,Updated September 9, 2023, 12 minutes ago
A car sits trapped beneath downed power lines and tree limbs on Waverly Road in North Andover.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

A series of severe thunderstorms barreled through Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, leaving behind widespread damages across the state, including fallen trees, closed roads, and power outages.

The trunk of a downed tree sits on a front lawn on Massachusetts Avenue in North Andover. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
A crew from Northern Tree Service clears downed trees that took down power lines on Waverly Road in North Andover.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
A cyclist stops to look at a storm-damaged tree on Waverly Road in North Andover. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
Drivers navigate the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Chickering Road, one of many intersections in North Andover that had been turned into a four-way stop since there was no power to the signals. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe


