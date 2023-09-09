State trooper responding to domestic incident shot, killed man at Hancock home, officials say

A Massachusetts State Police trooper shot and killed a man Saturday morning while responding to a report of a domestic incident at a home in Hancock, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office.
The trooper was confronted by a man with a knife when he arrived at the Richmond Road home at around 7 a.m., according to Julia Sabourin, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.
The initial investigation indicates that the man allegedly approached the officer with the weapon “and would not back down following requests to stop, resulting in the officer discharging his weapon,” according to a statement by the district attorney’s office.
As of Saturday night, prosecutors had not publicly identified the victim or the trooper.
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue is coordinating the investigation into the shooting with the State Police and it will include a review body and and cruiser cameras, according to Shugrue’s office.
Pittsfield police responded to the scene shortly after the incident and assisted with CPR. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to prosecutors.
