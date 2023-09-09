Woman shot and killed in Dorchester; second person wounded

A woman was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting in Dorchester early Saturday morning, according to Boston Police.
Police responded to a report that a person had been shot at 12 Greenock St. at around 5:26 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a gun shot wound, police said in a statement. Emergency crews rushed her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The second person, who had been shot multiple times at the same address, was located at a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, police said. Information may be provided anonymously to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Those in need of emotional support in the wake of the shooting may contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125, police said.
