Woman shot and killed in Dorchester; second person wounded

A woman was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting in Dorchester early Saturday morning, according to Boston Police.

Police responded to a report that a person had been shot at 12 Greenock St. at around 5:26 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a gun shot wound, police said in a statement. Emergency crews rushed her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The second person, who had been shot multiple times at the same address, was located at a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.