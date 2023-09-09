‘It’s going to be a slog.’ Getting inflation all the way back to normal is a challenge for the economy and a problem for Biden.

As price growth accelerated again after a yearlong decline, Biden’s approval rating has dropped in recent polls. It demonstrates his challenge to convince voters the economy is improving — a cornerstone of his reelection pitch — as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive effort to bring inflation back down to normal enters the final, complicated stretch.

The ad’s boast that inflation has been reduced to 3 percent was already outdated by the time it ran after the annual consumer price index ticked up to 3.2 percent this summer. And the discrepancy is expected to grow when the government releases new data Wednesday, with economists forecasting that the recent jump in gas prices will push the index even higher.

WASHINGTON — President Biden sought an early campaign touchdown by airing a new TV ad touting his economic accomplishments during Thursday night’s NFL opening game. But his statistics on inflation risk drawing a penalty flag.

Reducing the crucial metric from a four-decade high of 9.1 percent inflation last summer to 3 percent this June was the easy part, economists said. Traversing what they say is “the last mile” to the desired 2 percent level will be a lot more difficult as new obstacles like a temporary spike in gas prices hinder the effort.

“Going from 9 percent to 3 back in June, that was a straight line that felt really good. That made for easy talking points for political leaders,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at economics research and consulting firm Moody’s Analytics. “But going from 3 to 2 is going to be much more difficult. It’s going to be a slog.”

That’s bad news for Biden’s reelection campaign. In recent weeks he’s celebrated the sharp decline in inflation in speeches and his new TV ad, part of a $25 million advertising blitz focused on voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and other battleground states.

“They said millions would lose their jobs and the economy would collapse. But this president refused to let that happen,” the narrator says over images of closed stores and plunging stock market headlines before listing some of Biden’s economic initiatives. “Today inflation is down to 3 percent, unemployment the lowest in decades. There’s more to do but President Biden is getting results that matter.”

Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz would not say if the ad, which had to be prepared in advance, will be changed. But he cited the Democrats’ stronger than expected performance in last year’s congressional elections as proof that Bidenomics is working.

“Next year’s election will be a stark choice between President Biden and the extreme, unpopular MAGA agenda,” Munoz said. “We’ll win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by fretting about polls.”

Biden and top administration officials launched an extensive effort this summer to travel the country and highlight the improving health of the economy as evidence of the success of his policies, dubbed Bidenomics. He even boasted that Republicans might need to find a new line of attack after months of slamming him for causing what they called Bidenflation with increased government spending.

But a rise in gas prices this summer, caused in part by production cuts by Saudi Arabia and extreme heat that slowed US refineries, has made that case a tougher sell. Gas prices play an outsize role in how Americans view the economy, and consumer confidence, which had been trending up in recent months, turned down in August as prices at the pump rose.

Biden’s standing in the polls has also taken a hit.

A CNN poll released Thursday showed 39 percent of adults approved of Biden’s job performance, down from 41 percent in July. About 58 percent of respondents said Biden’s policies have worsened economic conditions in the country, up from 50 percent in a CNN poll last fall. A major reason for the change is nearly twice as many Democrats — 24 percent — held that view compared with the earlier poll. More independents did as well, 59 percent compared to 50 percent.

“There’s no question that Biden’s not where he wants to be on the economy. And it matters. This is important,” said Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg, who stressed it’s still early in the campaign. “He’s got to continue to make his case and he’s got a strong case to make.”

Inflation is still down significantly from its high last year, which Rosenberg said was caused by the jump in oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden has overseen record job creation, which has tailed off in recent months but remains solid (although unemployment no longer is the lowest in decades). Workers’ wages have outpaced inflation for several months. And the economy continues to grow at a decent rate, which has economists more optimistic that the US will avoid the recession they feared the Fed would cause with its aggressive interest rate hikes to battle inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has remained steadfast about bringing inflation down to what it considers normal — a 2 percent annual rate that some economists say is outdated and should be set higher. And he has acknowledged that process “is likely to be bumpy.” August was one of those bumps, economists said.

Gas prices hit their highest seasonal level in more than a decade this past week. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.81 on Friday, about five cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA. The price in Massachusetts last week was $3.74 a gallon down from $3.87 a year ago.

The higher gas prices are expected to push the annual consumer price index to 3.6 percent when August data is released Wednesday, said Omair Sharif, founder and president of Inflation Insights, an economic advisory firm. But he said the gas price bump should be temporary and cautioned people not to overreact.

“Right now, this is not looking like a repeat of the type of numbers we got on a consistent basis after Russia’s invasion,” he said. “I wouldn’t freak out. There are better days ahead on the inflation data.”

Still, the higher gas costs have led Republicans to renew their inflation attacks on Biden.

“Americans everywhere are paying the price for President Biden’s failed leadership,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said last month. “Due to “Bidenomics,” they’re spending an extra $709 a month to pay for the same goods and services they had just two years ago.”

The $709 figure came from calculations by Zandi on the costs for a typical household, although he estimated about a third of that increase has been offset by higher wages. The gap will narrow if inflation gets back down to 2 percent by the end of next year and wages keep rising, but Americans still probably won’t be thrilled with the economic situation, he said.

“People are still paying a lot more for bread and milk and gasoline than they were two or three years ago, so it’s going to take a while for wages to catch up ... and everyone to feel better about how things are going,” Zandi said.

Jason Furman, an economist at Harvard’s Kennedy School who chaired President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, believes covering the last mile in the inflation fight will be the most difficult. But, despite this recent detour, he thinks inflation is generally moving in the right direction after a rough 2022 exacerbated by problems like higher oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Last year, inflation was partly because the underlying problem was bad, and then there was bad luck that made it even worse,” he said. “I think recently, the underlying problem has gotten better. And the luck has shifted to being really good in terms of things like — at least up until August — falling gasoline prices.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.