Too much at stake for Ukraine. It’s not our place to broker an accord.

In the Sept. 8 letter “Enough suffering — an accord over Ukraine has got to be on the table,” David Greenfield states that it’s time to stop the carnage in Ukraine and negotiate an end to this war. Everyone except Vladimir Putin wants the carnage to stop, but outside parties should not coerce Ukraine into an agreement locking in Russia’s gains from a brutal, illegal invasion. The counteroffensive has not stalled, though it has been slowed by the West’s failure to provide needed weapons systems in a timely way. Why should Ukraine give up the occupied one-fifth of its territory and abandon the many thousands of Ukrainians who live there?

Ukrainians don’t want peace at any cost — they know what that cost is

Russia routinely commits war crimes, from attacking marketplaces and apartment blocks to destroying civilian infrastructure. But look specifically at what reportedly happens under Russian occupation, since that’s what permanently awaits Ukrainians if they lose: Widespread torture and sexual violence. Subjugation of the local population. Sham elections. Cultural obliteration. Forced deportation of Ukrainian children for indoctrination and adoption by Russians.

No wonder Ukrainians don’t want peace at any cost. They know what that cost is. The least we can do is respect their will to fight for freedom and support them with what they need, when they need it. Democracies must stand together.

Elizabeth L. Merrick

Somerville





Eastern Europe is not Putin’s for the taking

David Greenfield, in his Sept. 8 letter to the editor, calls for a negotiated settlement to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the first place, it is up to Ukraine alone, as the victim in this conflict, to pursue a settlement. It is Ukrainian territory and infrastructure that is being destroyed and Ukrainian citizens, military and civilian, who are being brutalized by Vladimir Putin. The world community can choose to assist or not, but it does not have the moral authority to impose any form of capitulation.

Second, any outcome that does not result in Ukraine’s sovereignty over its territory, including Crimea, rewards the thuggish Russian president for his exploits and paves the way for further incursions as Putin seeks to reestablish the Russian empire.

Yes, the reality of war is devastating, but Ukraine, by standing its ground, delivers the message to Putin that Eastern Europe is not his for the taking.

Steven Artigas

Westerly, R.I.