In an intense nonleague matchup of premier boys’ soccer teams, Needham narrowly tops Oliver Ames

“It’s the biggest test we’ve had so far, including our preseason matches,” said Needham coach Jimmy Odierna. “I like to schedule them early in the season because it helps us get better.

Needham, which brought a significant core of its squad from a year ago back, had the better of the play for much of the night at Memorial Field and came away with a 1-0 victory over the Tigers.

NEEDHAM — While teams see turnover each year, Saturday night’s nonleague contest between Division 1 finalist Needham and Division 2 state champion Oliver Ames provided an opportunity for each side to get an early measuring stick to see where they stand.

Advertisement

“We figured out what some of our weaknesses are.”

Campbell Keyes’s penalty kick in the eighth minute accounted for the only goal. OA goalkeeper Zach Gilson got his right hand to it and turned it on the post, only to have it deflect over the line. Daniel Jordan had been chopped down in the box to yield the penalty.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Rockets (2-0-0) had the better of play for much of the first half, but were unable to solve Gilson. They also had a pair of bids early in the second half that substitute goalkeeper Drew Hall turned aside.

The lack of finishing is not something that is concerning yet to Odierna.

As the game wore on, Oliver Ames (0-1-1) found its footing and had opportunities in the final five minutes off set pieces, the last coming in the final seconds as Hall sent a ball into the box that fell for Derek Walsh, whose shot was stopped just inside the post by Needham goalkeeper Michael Saniuk.

The Tigers are trying to find their way early having lost 75 percent of their scoring from a year ago through graduation, MLS Next (Casey Milliken)cq or injury (Joey Carney, Andrew Martins).

Advertisement

“I thought it was a great game, a battle, back and forth, it wasn’t an easy game for them,” said OA coach John Barata. “We’re pretty happy with the step we took in the right direction.”