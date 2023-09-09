Bruce Arena resigns as the Revolution’s coach and sporting director

Soon after Arena announced his resignation, MLS reported its investigation had confirmed the allegations.

Arena — a five-time MLS Cup champion, four-time Coach of the Year, and former US Men’s National Team coach — had been on administrative leave since July 30 for what Major League Soccer alleged as “insensitive and inappropriate” comments.

Bruce Arena has resigned as coach and sporting director of the New England Revolution after four-plus seasons.

“Should Arena wish to pursue future employment within MLS, he must first submit a petition to the Commissioner,” the league wrote in a statement. “MLS is committed to safe and welcoming work environments and expects all employees of the League and its clubs to conduct themselves appropriately in the workplace.”

“I know that I have made some mistakes and and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired,” Arena said in a statement released Saturday night.

Arena was 60-31-42 since taking over the Revolution on May 14, 2019. He led New England to an MLS-record 73 points during the 2021 season.

“We wish Bruce well and thank him for his contributions to the team,” the Revolution said in a statement.

Curt Onalfo will continue as interim sporting director and Richie Williams continues as interim head coach for a Revolution team that sits second in the Eastern Conference at 13-5-9 (48 points) after a 1-1 draw with Minnesota on Saturday. Williams has led New England to a 2-0-4 record since taking over, with a 2-0-2 mark in MLS matches.

The Revolution canceled their post-game media availability Saturday night.

